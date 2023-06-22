Titans of the Nanotechnology Industry Proclaim "There is NO Nanotech Industry!"
One subject added that companies cannot use regulatory decisions as a defense in a court of law and thus are the ones ultimately liable for safety. Can we all agree that we can sue Pfizer now?
June 22, 2023: Not surprisingly, according to a 2009 Survey of Nanotechnology Leaders (aka ‘nanotech tyrants’), when asked to participate in a survey on the nanotech industry, the leaders of the nanotech industry first responses were to ‘deny the existence of the nanotechnology industry.’
The Kingston Report is reader-supported. Consider becoming a fre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.