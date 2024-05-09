US Companies and Federal Agencies are Working with the CCP to Advance Chinese Military Goals
"The Oversight Committee’s message to federal agencies is this: the threat from the CCP is grave. You must step up and recognize what the CCP is seeking to do to our country." - Chairman James Comer
May 9, 2024: House Republican and Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, James Comer, sent scathing accountability letters to the new Director of the NIH and FDA Commissioner. delineating the many ways in which these U.S. government agencies have financially supported and aligned with the adversarial efforts of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
US Companies and Federal Agencies are Working with the CCP to Advance Chinese Military Goals
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.