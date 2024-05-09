May 9, 2024: House Republican and Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, James Comer, sent scathing accountability letters to the new Director of the NIH and FDA Commissioner. delineating the many ways in which these U.S. government agencies have financially supported and aligned with the adversarial efforts of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

US Companies and Federal Agencies are Working with the CCP to Advance Chinese Military Goals