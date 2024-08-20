August 20, 2024: Welcome to the NIH, CDC and FDA’s Orwellian world of doublespeak, doublethink, and the science of ‘viruses and mRNA vaccines.’

In 1984, Orwell describes doublespeak as language that deliberately obscures, disguises, distorts, or reverses the meaning of words.

Doublethink is “to know and to not know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use logic against logic.”

Do the COVID-19 mRNA Injections Contain a Live Virus?

According to the CDC, COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccines’ can not cause COVID-19 or shedding because the injections do not contain a live or weakened virus. Per the CDC website, ‘vaccine shedding’ can only occur from a ‘live virus’ or ‘partially alive (weakened) virus’.

Here’s the problem; according to NIH experts ‘viruses are nonliving.’

How the CDC’s Vaccine and Virus ‘Science’ is Founded in Doublespeak and Doublethink

Point 1: The COVID-19 mRNA injections do not contain “live viruses” because per science, viruses are only considered to “be alive” after they have penetrated the cell wall of a living organism and replicated.

Point 2: Pfizer’s website clearly explains that the mRNA lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) act exactly like a “highly-infectious live virus” by penetrating human cells and turning them into disease-causing “spike protein factories.”

“When the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is injected into the arm, these LNP delivery vehicles shuttle the mRNA instructions into cells. The instructions (mRNA) are then unloaded and the cells can make the spike protein.” - Pfizer Website

Point 3: The FDA and CDC knew that the COVID-19 mRNA injections cause shedding. Their 2015 Guidance on Viral Gene-Based Therapies clearly states that, “A second peak of shedding may be noted in the days/weeks after administrations of a replication competent product as a result of its multiplication in vivo.” (inside the cells of the body).

Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA Lipid Nanoparticles are “Replication Competent Viruses”

“Turning cells inside the human body into spike protein factories,” is “a replication competent virus.” And, the risks of shedding (transmitting the COVID-19 virus to unvaccinated persons) were discussed during Pfizer’s FDA advisory committee on the 2-month Phase-3 data.

So the Question is, “How Does the CDC, NIH and Expert Virologists Define a ‘Live Virus’?”