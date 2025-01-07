Unless otherwise noted, written content is copyright of Karen Kingston, Karen Kingston LLC.

January 6, 2025: On January 2, 2025, the leaders of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sent a letter urging US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, to close the commerce loopholes that enable US companies to provide the most advanced Ai systems and technologies to the Chinese military. Ironically, these ‘loopholes’ include the extreme lack of US laws (passed by Congress) that regulate the Ai industry.

01 200KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Per the letter from Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), the US Department of Commerce will soon be publishing new international Ai commerce guidance, “which will create a global licensing regime for the export of advanced Ai processors and potential restrictions on Ai self-learning neural networks.”

MicroSoft, Dell, OpenAi, and NVIDIA are Actively Exporting Ai Technologies to CCP Business Partners

While the urgent demand for the United States to regulate the Ai industry may not appear to be a ‘dire national security threat’ to the majority of Congress, in a similar letter sent last January from Mike Gallagher (former Chairman of House Oversight Committee on the CCP), Gallagher calls attention to two (2) United Arab Emirates (UAE) based companies, specifically G42 and Dark Matter, that have China-based business partners which support “the CCP’s surveillance state and human rights abuses.”

Gallagher Ccp Ai Jan 3 2024 1.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dark Matter Develops CCP Spyware to Spy on Dissidents, Journalists, Politicians and US Companies

Gallagher specifically states,“According to documents reviewed by the Committee, G42's CEO Peng Xiao operates and is affiliated with an expansive network of UAE and PRC-based companies that develop dual-use technologies and materially support PRC military-civil fusion and human rights abuses. For example, Xiao served in leadership positions with Pegasus, which is a subsidiary of an Emirati company called Dark Matter. Dark Matter is a corporate affiliate of G42 that develops spyware and surveillance tools that can be used to spy on dissidents, journalists, politicians, and U.S.companies.”

I guess I should say, “Hi Dark Matter. What do you think of this Kingston Report?”

Share

G42 and Dark Matter Work with Chinese Military Companies as well as MicroSoft, Dell, OpenAi, NVIDIA, and Other US Tech Companies

Per Gallagher’s letter, G42 and Dark Matter have active relationships with Huawei and Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), as well as “extensive commercial relationships” with US companies including, MicroSoft, Dell and OpenAi. BGI is listed as a foreign entity that is a threat to national security. BGI acquired the genetic data from millions citizens worldwide, including the US, using COVID-19 PCR tests and pregnancy tests.

Share

NOTE: Mike Gallagher also championed The BioSecure Act, attempting to ban US BioPharma companies from doing business with CCP-affiliated entities, but after having his family threatened and being sanctioned by China, Mike Gallagher stepped down from his position as House Representative from Wisconsin and Chair of the House Oversight Committee of the CCP.

Americans’ Genomic Data is Being Housed and Analyzed by China’s National GeneBank

The genomic data of millions of human beings is being housed and processed at the China National GeneBank (CNGB), whose stated mission is to genetically edit and digitize all life forms, including human beings.

I addressed CNGB’s mission in a recent interview with Brannon Howse. Here is a short clip (less than 2minutes).

You can view the full interview on WorldViewTube.

NVIDIA is the Key Global Provider of Ai Supercomputer Processors

It’s important to note that GPU (graphic processing units) chips (aka processors for supercomputers), such as those made by NVIDIA, are needed in order to process the genomic data housed by CNGB.

Image: NVIDIA website

Instead of Passing Ai Legislation, Congress Wrote a Letter

Instead of proposing stronger legislation to restrict US Ai companies from doing business with China through loopholes (like Mike Gallagher did with the BioSecure Act and the BioPharma industry), in their letter, Moolenaar and Krishnamoorthi proposed that the US Department of Commerce take measures to ensure that critical Ai technologies—especially those used for defense, surveillance, and cybersecurity—do not continue to be exported to our top military adversary, China.

Not only does the letter specifically calls for stricter regulations and restrictions (‘rules’) of exporting advanced Ai technologies to China-affiliated companies (which could be done by Congress), but the Congressmen did not even demand the immediate termination of US Ai companies from doing business with companies or countries that support China’s military goals.

Specifically, the letter states, “While we continue to have serious concerns around the Microsoft-G42 deal and the United Arab Emirate’s ties to China, we do agree that demand for US Ai technology is an opportunity to pry both companies and countries out of Beijing’s orbit.”

Image: NVIDIA website

US Companies Find Loophole with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Provide Ai Tech to CCP and Chinese Military

In August of 2024, REUTERS exposed how US-based companies were using foreign businesses and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) loophole to circumvent current US regulations and provide advanced Ai technologies to the CCP and Chinese military.

Image: NVIDIA website

“The U.S. government has restricted the export of high-end AI chips to China over the past two years, citing the need to limit the Chinese military's capabilities. Providing access to such chips or advanced AI models through the cloud, however, is not a violation of U.S. regulations since only exports or transfers of a commodity, software or technology are regulated. Among those, four explicitly named Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a cloud service provider, though they accessed the services through Chinese intermediary companies rather than from AWS directly.

The tender documents, which Reuters is the first to report on, show the breadth of strategies Chinese entities are employing to secure advanced computing power and access generative AI models. They also underscore how U.S. companies are capitalising on China's growing demand for computing power.” - REUTERS

Trump Should Replace CIA Agents with REUTERS’s Reporters

REUTERS discovered documents on an open-source Chinese database exposing that “two Nvidia chips, which are used to power large-language models (LLM) such as OpenAI's ChatGPT” were being used by Chinese universities despite the US banning Nvidia from selling these chips to China.

REUTERS reported that NVIDIA failed to provide a comment as to why or how their GPU chips ended up in China.

“Nvidia declined to comment on Shenzhen University's spending or on any of the other Chinese entities' deals.” - REUTERS

Image: NVIDIA website

Share

Other NVIDIA Chips That May Be in the Hands of the Chinese Military

Nvidia Jetson Orin NX : A popular AI and edge computing GPU that was launched into space on SpaceX's Transporter 11 mission

NVIDIA Tesla A100 : A GPU with Tensor Cores that uses multi-instance GPU (MIG) technology

NVIDIA Tesla V100 : A GPU for self-learning Ai neural networks

NVIDIA Tesla P100 : A GPU for self-learning Ai neural networks

NVIDIA Tesla K80: A GPU for self-learning Ai neural networks

We’re at War with China, But Our Government Wants to Keep It a Secret

While the Congressmen took a firm stance against technology transfers to companies and countries with direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party's military and intelligence operations because these exports could be used by the CCP to further bolster the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) goal of global dominance and the destruction of America, its unclear how far advance China is in accomplishing their goals.

“We strongly encourage you to move forward with this important action. . . . In finalizing the rule, you should impose clear redlines for countries that may want access to U.S. technology. For example, any foreign country that houses a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) base (or has comparable agreements to regularly host PLA assets and personnel or PRC intelligence capabilities) should not be allowed to receive advanced U.S. GPUs, or any country that hosts Huawei cloud computing infrastructure should be restricted from accessing the model weights of closed-weight dual-use AI models.” - CCP OverSight Committee, Jan 2, 2025

In May of 2024, China openly bragged about the capture of US corporate elites and their global civilian espionage army.

Congress Demands Biden Administration Notify Americans of War with China

In August of 2024, Congress urgently demanded that the Biden administration notify the American people that we are indeed, at war with China, but received no response.

Banning the Sale of US Ai Technology to China is Critical to Preserving our Nation.

The Congressmen close their letter stating, “We have a serious once-in-a-generation moment to leverage U.S. AI technology to push countries towards the United States and away from the PRC, while also ensuring that the most sophisticated AI models continue to be trained in the United States. We should take it.”

But Congressmen aren’t taking this once-in-a-generation moment to pull US Ai technology out of China and its allied partners. If they were, they would be acting quickly pass strict laws and regulations. Instead, they are passing the buck to the Department of Commerce.

It’s unclear to me why there are not more courageous men and women in D.C. (or in the media) who are willing to take a firm stance against China’s (successful) strategies in infiltrating our military, corrupting our infrastructure, and deteriorating the American societal norms that support the Constitution and our inalienable God-given rights. If we don’t take a trade and legal stance against America’s greatest foreign adversary in history, there will be no American posterity.

Elon Musk is the Wild Card in the High-Stakes Ai War Game

While there have been extensive ‘discussions’ around ‘the need to regulate Ai’, there have been little to no efforts by Congress, industry leaders (Elon Musk, Sam Altman, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Jensen Huang) or the Executive Branch to actually harness Ai technology to ensure it will be used to protect human rights, as opposed to leveraging Ai to violate human rights by handing the technology over to the CCP.

As to today, Elon Musk as part of Trump’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) is the wildcard who will determine if Ai destroys humanity or helps us flourish.

Mark 13:19-20

For in those days there will be tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the creation which God created until this time, nor ever shall be. And unless the Lord had shortened those days, no flesh would be saved; but for the elect's sake, whom He chose, He shortened the days

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92085

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

The Kingston Report is reader-supported. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.

Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com