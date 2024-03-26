March 26, 2024: Several bombshell US government and intelligence agency reports confirm that China used COVID-19 PCR tests to legally collect DNA from Americans and millions of adults and children across 180 countries.

2021: Disclosing the Use of PCR Tests for Purposes NIH-Funded Foreign Research

On October 26, 2021, my son was administered a COVID-19 PCR test at his school without my consent. I immediately looked into the San Diego School District’s “COVID-19 testing program” and discovered that the NIH was funding the testing as a “research program” being conducted by GenBody, a South Korean diagnostics company in order to collect the DNA of American children and then transfer their genomic data to foreign nations. On October 27, 2021, on Stew Peters, I repeatedly stated that my son’s DNA was collected and transferred to a foreign nation as part of a NIH-funded foreign study under the farce of public health safety. View 5:20 – 8:15.

A 2021 U.S. intelligence agency report confirms that the COVID-19 PCR tests were sold by Chinese companies to collect DNA from millions of global citizens, including American adults and children. The genetic data collected by the PCR tests was sent to the China National GeneBank for China’s global genomic surveillance system and multi-species, gene-editing research.

This is a video of the China National GeneBank and database servers in Mandarin.

The report specifically states that China has been able to use human genetic data for the purposes of biometric surveillance and carrying out crimes against humanity, including the development of bioweapons.

“Would you want your DNA or other healthcare data going to an authoritarian regime with a record of exploiting DNA for repression and surveillance?”

“For years, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has collected large healthcare data sets from the U.S. and nations around the globe, through both legal and illegal means, for purposes only it can control. China’s mass collection of DNA has helped it carry out human rights abuses against domestic minority groups and support state surveillance. China’s collection of healthcare data from America poses equally serious risks, not only to the privacy of Americans, but also to the economic and national security of the U.S.”

That is the opening paragraph of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCIS) February 2021 report entitled, “China’s Collection of Genomic and Other Healthcare Data from America: Risks to Privacy and U.S. Economic and National Security.

COVID-19 PCR Tests Enabled China to Legally Acquire Millions of Americans’ Genomic Data

A 2020 Congressional report confirms that China aggressively marketed their COVID-19 kits around the world, selling their genetic collection PCR kits in 180 countries and establishing Chinese genomic labs in 18 countries by August of 2020, including the United States, through BGI Genomics.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the United States has further opened up its market to Chinese medical devices that collect U.S. healthcare data. On March 27, 2020, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to BGI Americas, the U.S. subsidiary of BGI, for its test device to detect COVID-19. This marks the first time the FDA has approved a device manufactured in China.”

In 2013, BGI acquired the U.S. company Complete Genomics, giving BGI and the Chinese government access to personal genetic data and proprietary sequencing technologies from the United States. BGI was then able to form partnerships with a number of U.S. universities, hospital systems, and other organizations to provide them with genomic sequencing services. In addition to BGI, 22 other companies associated with China are certified to perform genetic testing in the United States.

The report also details how Chinese nationalists exploit and steal U.S. biotech research for the Chinese government by infiltrating American Universities that conduct NIH-sponsored studies.

The 2020 Congressional report confirms my 2021 findings that the NIH was funding global studies to collect the DNA of American adults and children through COVID-19 PCR tests and transferring our genomic data to foreign nations, specifically China

Was it Legal for China to Acquire Americans’ DNA through PCR Tests?

Yes. Patient privacy laws under HIPPA do not apply when genetic data is being collected for research purposes.

My son’s genetic data was collected under a NIH-sponsored research study.

It’s important to note, that Article 7 of China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law mandates that all Chinese companies and citizens shall support, assist, and cooperate with Chinese national intelligence efforts, and guard the secrecy of any national intelligence work that they are aware of. There is no mechanism for Chinese companies to refuse their government’s requests for data.

China Uses DNA Surveillance and Biometric Data to Experiment On and Control Targeted Populations

According to the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center, China has used the collection of DNA samples and other biometric data to control certain populations in China through its high-tech genetic surveillance system and to commit crimes against humanity.

How Did Crimes Against Humanity Turn into US Public Health Policy?

Before March 17, 2020, American citizens and government officials once considered the unlawful collection and use of an individual’s DNA by a tyrannical government, combined with high-tech 24/7 surveillance of citizens to be crimes against humanity. Yet, somehow during COVID-19, the mandating of experimental mRNA gene-editing technologies on adults and children and the invasive and unlawful collection of Americans’ DNA through the COVID-19 PCR tests (that were sent to the Chinese government as part of a global genomic surveillance database) were considered “Public Health Policy.”

And just for the record, Americans have never been given an explanation as to why surveillance cameras were deployed every 100 feet in nearly every community across our country, or why Elon Musk and partnered with global militaries to deploy a surveillance satellite system through SpaceX, Starlink, and Starshield.

Was the DNA from American Citizens Sent to China Anonymized?

No. Per a 2020 REUTERS article cited in the report, “In science journals and online, BGI is calling on international health researchers to send in virus data generated on its equipment, as well as patient samples that have tested positive for COVID-19 (PCR tests), to be shared publicly via China's government-funded National GeneBank. On a website together with the China National GeneBank, giogs.genomics.cn, it invites international scientists to send in virus information including patient age, gender and location, collected...”

Americans’ Tax Dollars Funded BGI’s PCR Tests and Labs

Americans should be horrified to learn that BGI’s COVID-19 labs and PCR tests were partially funded with a US government loan under the CURES Act, COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.

Americans DNA is Now Part of China’s Global Genomic Surveillance System and Gene Editing Research Program

The DNA from millions of Americans collected through BGI Genomics PCR tests was sent to China’s National GeneBank. The genomic data in China’s GeneBank is used for the development of biotechnology products and gene editing experiments.

China is using Americans DNA as part of the world’s largest genomic database, across all biological life forms, for healthcare, agriculture, energy, environmental, and military applications, including the development of more virulent bioweapons.

Americans Genomic Data Is on Huawei Servers

Per REUTERS, “In a video that is no longer available on Huawei's site, a BGI executive said it processes "staggering volumes of data" from its gene sequencers, stored on Huawei's high-powered systems.”

Here is a video of the China National GeneBank and database. (Note: Mandarin Language)

BGI Genomics and Huawei are MAJOR National Security Threats

In 2020, the FCC designated Huawei as a national security threat.

According to the Council for Foreign Relations, Huawei could use its 5G infrastructure for espionage.

In 2022, an FBI investigation found that Huawei equipment can be used to disrupt U.S. military communications for the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

China’s COVID-19 PCR Genomic Invasion is a Major Global Threat

The genetic data of millions of adults and children from 180 countries collected through COVID-19 PCR tests can be and is being used by the Chinese National Intelligence and Military. Per the 2021 U.S. Intelligence Report;

“Article 7 of China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law mandates that all Chinese companies and citizens shall support, assist, and cooperate with Chinese national intelligence efforts, and guard the secrecy of any national intelligence work that they are aware of. There is no mechanism for Chinese companies to refuse their government’s requests for data. The combination of stolen PII, personal health information, and large genomic data sets collected from abroad affords the PRC vast opportunities to precisely target individuals in foreign governments, private industries, or other sectors for potential surveillance, manipulation, or extortion.”

Can China Use the COVID-19 PCR Data to Influence Military Leaders?

Yes."Safeguarding the Bioeconomy," from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine states, “Knowledge of the genetic makeup of national decision-makers or the military, and their propensity to act in certain ways, could be used by adversarial intelligence agencies as a mechanism of influence.”

Per the 2021 NCIS report, “Data associated with an embarrassing addiction or mental illness could be leveraged for blackmail. Combine this information with stolen credit data indicating bankruptcy or major debt and the tools for exerting leverage increase. Such data sets could help China not only recruit individuals abroad, but also act against foreign dissidents.”

Per a January 2020 U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence report, “Individuals can be identified by a portion of their DNA…. A hostile actor could use such data to target individuals for surveillance, extortion or manipulation.”The

The US Military and Policies are Aligned with Transhumanism

Transhumanism is the integration of humanity with Ai and non-human DNA. Transhumanism is the extermination of humanity as we know it.

The US Military’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center is transforming the DoD through Ai and creating and deploying an Ai workforce.

Lynn Parker, Director of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative, informed a global audience at the October 2021 Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development meeting that, “We must prepare the future and the present US workforce for integration of Ai systems across all sectors of the economy and society.”

In President Biden’s September 12, 2022, Executive Order, Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing for a Secure American Bioeconomy, he states that it’s going to take a whole of government approach; “For biotechnology and biomanufacturing to help us achieve our societal goals… We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology the same way in which we write a software and program computers.”

Biden’s Executive Order assigns specific tasks to the Executive Branch, the entire US Intelligence Community, the National Security Department, the Department of Defense, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of Labor, the Secretary of Energy, the Secretary of Agriculture, the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, the Assistant President for Domestic Policy, and other Government officials and agencies to integrate humans with genetic editing technologies.

Is the US Government and Military Acting on Behalf of a Foreign Adversary?

From the initial lockdowns, to forcing children to wear masks in public, to the collection of Americans’ DNA through the PCR tests, to mRNA injection mandates, to the open boarders and the reckless standoff with Russia by funding the Ukraine war, it would appear that our government is no longer acting on behalf of the American people, but rather on the behalf of a foreign adversaries - the Chinese government and Ai transhumanism leaders.

The unbearable truth is that Americans were told COVID-19 public health policies were “for the greater good” when in reality there were for the purpose of ushering in the greatest evil we have ever faced; the biodigital integration, surveillance, and control of humanity. Woe to those that call evil good, and good evil.

Mathew 24: 9-14

At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.

