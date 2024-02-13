February 12, 2023: REUTERS reported that the bipartisan House Select Committee on China has submitted a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin notifying the Biden administration that WuXi Apptec and WuXi Biologics (Pfizer’s China-based mRNA manufacturing partner) have longstanding relationships with the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) and PLA (People’s Liberation Army).

Image: US Secretary Defense Lloyd Austin, China Vice Premiere Liu He, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

On January 25, 2024, Representative Mike Gallagher introduced to Congress the BIOSECURE Act. The Act would prohibit the US government from funding Chinese biotech companies that posed a threat to national security. Chinese biotech firms are obligated to share genetic data and gene-editing technologies with the CCP and Chinese military. These companies could be ordered to coordinate the gathering of genetic data from US adults and children and then deploy genetically targeted bioweapons upon the US population through imported items such as; invasive ‘diagnostic tests’, ‘mRNA vaccines’, aerosolized ‘cleaning agents’ and even imported foods.

WuXi Biologics boasts of their relationship with US biotech and Big Pharma companies on their website including Pfizer, as was reported by The Kingston Report on December 8, 2023.

Partnering with Biotech Companies that Support Genocide and Chinese Military Operations Must End Immediately for US Companies