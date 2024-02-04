February 4, 2024: Biotech trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) was exceptionally volatile on Friday hitting Pfizer’s China-based mRNA manufacturer WuXi Biologics (2269.HK) hard….again. The Chinese biotech giant lost another $17 billion in stock value on Friday plummeting 44% since the announcement of the BIOSECURE Act.

WuXi Biologics’ stock (2269.HK) plummeted just two months ago on December 1, 2023, losing $5.62 billion in market cap after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Pfizer for defrauding Texans by making deceptive claims about their mRNA injections.

Pfizer’s mRNA injections provided NO protection against SARS-CoV-2 or the variants, nor did their mRNA decrease symptoms, hospitalizations, or deaths. Ken Paxton could collect over a quarter trillion dollars for Texans who were defrauded by the Big Pharma giant.

Share

BIOSECURE ACT Causes Pfizer’s mRNA Partner WuXi and other Chinese Biotechs to Plummet

2269.HK stock (WuXi) began to slump on Thursday, January 25, 2024, when Republican House Representative from Wisconsin, Mike Gallagher, introduced the BIOSECURE Act prohibiting the US government from funding BGI Genomics, BGI Tech Solutions, WuXi AppTec, and WuXi Biologics through contracts, grants, and donations due to the national security threat the Chinese companies pose to the United States.

The BIOSECURE Act calls out the fact that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) can force companies to act on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) military objectives by;