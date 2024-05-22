BioSecure Act Thwarted. Mike Gallagher Sanctioned by China
"He frequently resorted to words and actions to interfere in China's internal affairs, undermine China's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and infringe on China's interests." - China Press Statement
May 22, 2024: On March 6, 2024, the US Senate Homeland Security & Government Affairs Committee advanced Mike Gallagher’s BIOSECURE Act with an overwhelming 11-to-1 vote. The Act would have immediately began decoupling U.S. Biopharma companies from Chinese manufacturers who have longstanding relationships with the CCP and People’s Liberation Army (PLA), including Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle partner WuXi Biologics.
House Committee Thwarts Gallagher’s Original Objectives in 40-1 Vote
