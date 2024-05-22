May 22, 2024: On March 6, 2024, the US Senate Homeland Security & Government Affairs Committee advanced Mike Gallagher’s BIOSECURE Act with an overwhelming 11-to-1 vote. The Act would have immediately began decoupling U.S. Biopharma companies from Chinese manufacturers who have longstanding relationships with the CCP and People’s Liberation Army (PLA), including Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle partner WuXi Biologics.

House Committee Thwarts Gallagher’s Original Objectives in 40-1 Vote