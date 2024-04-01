China Offers Resurrection and Eternal Life
CNGB published a disturbing educational video that promises resurrection and eternal life while simultaneously claiming that the ‘rise of human beings has speeded up the extermination of species.’
April 1, 2024: The 2020 China-U.S. Economic and Security Congressional Report confirms that China used COVID-19 PCR tests to collect the DNA of millions of Americans and warns of China becoming the leader of the BioRevolution. The Congressional report states that China has been leveraging DNA surveillance, gene editing, synthetic biology, and Ai technologies in order to create more virulent bioweapons. Surprisingly, the report fails to call attention to the China National GeneBank database (CNGBdb) and China’s intentions for humanity.
Extermination. Resurrection. Eternal Life
