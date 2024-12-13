December 13, 2024: The CDC, NIH, FDA, USDA, ASPRA, BARDA, the WHO, and global governments have quietly been deploying a locked and loaded H5N1 pandemic across poultry chickens, egg hens, dairy cows, and other animals, soon to jump to human beings as was reported by Dr. Peter Hotez and Mike Bloomberg on MSNBC on December 4, 2024.

The “Highly Deadly” H5N1 Bird Flu Has No Symptoms of Sickness in Cows or Human

On November 7th, the CDC reported that the ‘highly deadly H5N1 virus’ (which has no symptoms in animals) has jumped to humans, even though humans have minimal to no symptoms. Per the CDC, since H5N1 is another ‘highly deadly virus’ causing mass sickness that has no symptoms of sickness in animals or humans, the CDC recommended PPE and testing of the highly deadly H5N1 disease that causes no symptoms of disease. (You can’t make this stuff up, take a listen)

The CDC’s Recommended H5N1 Testing Protocols Are Now Mandated

Two days after Bloomberg and Hotez raised concerns about the H5N1 bird flu pandemic on MSNBC, US federal agencies issued their first mandatory H5N1 bird flu testing protocols.