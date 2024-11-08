November 8, 2024: While the world was distracted with this week’s 2024 Presidential election, the H5 bird flu viruses have been passively attacking chickens, dairy cows, pigs, wild animals, house pets, farm workers, and our food supply in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and Europe

Last week I predicted that birds would be the first animals injected with the H5N1 vaccines and ‘Oh boy! Was I wrong!’ Governments are just mass murdering the birds.