November 3, 2024: Last week, a pet squirrel named Peanut (P-Nut) was unlawfully seized from his owner Mark Longo in upstate New York (NY) and euthanized by NY’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Not only did the internet blow up about P-Nut’s wrongful death, but Elon Musk, JD Vance, and President Trump had some choice words about the democratic officials that seized killed P-Nut and Fred (a pet raccoon).

Peanut’s Back Story: A Rescued Orphan

According to the NY Post, P-Nut was orphaned seven years ago as a baby squirrel when his mother was hit by a car. Mark Longo rescued P-Nut and attempted to have the baby squirrel admitted to wildlife shelters, but none would take him in.

Mr. Longo took P-Nut in, bottle fed the baby squirrel and provided him a safe place to stay until he fully grown (approximately 8 months). After releasing P-Nut into the wild, the rescued squirrel returned to the front door of Longo’s residence less than 48 hours later with half of his tail missing.

Mark Longo adopted P-Nut as his pet and brought him to local schools and events as an educational wildlife animal. Mr. Longo was in the process of getting P-Nut’s educational animal license when the his pet was seized by NY State officials on Wednesday and killed 48 hours later.

Trump & JD Vance: “Peanut Was the Elon Musk of Squirrels”

This morning at North Carolina Trump rally, J.D. Vance referred to P-Nut as the “Elon Musk of squirrels” due to his popularity and intelligence (as reported by Forbes).

Watch this 50-second video of JD Vance and P-Nut.

“So, I know Don’s (Trump) really fired up about Peanut the squirrel. We were on our way down her from Cincinatti, he was like, ‘You know, is it really the case that the democrats murdered the Elon Musk of squirrels?’ And I said, ‘Yeah. It sounds like it.’ Have you seen the videos of this squirrel? He’s like…he’s a genius…or at he was, unfortunately. But the same government that doesn’t care about hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant criminals coming into our country, doesn’t want us to have pets. It’s the craziest thing.” - JD Vance

The Government “Doesn’t Want Us to Have Pets”

“But the same government that doesn’t care about hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant criminals coming into our country, doesn’t want us to have pets. It’s the craziest thing.” - JD Vance, November 1, 2024

P-Nut was an internet phenomenon with over 625,000 followers on Instagram and over 425,000 followers on FaceBook. Mr. Longo is also building an animal sanctuary, P-Nut’s Freedom Farm, for rescue animals. Peanut was targeted for a reason.

The Government is Sending a Message and It’s Not About Pets

Unfortunately, the government’s seizure and murder of P-Nut and Fred (Mr. Longo’s pet raccoon) is much more sinister than the government ‘not wanting us to have pets.’ During COVID-19, the US government violated the 4th amendment and an individual’s right to be ‘secure in their own person (body).’ For many Americans who wanted to engage with the public in-person(i.e. attend college or keep your job), they had to get a highly-dangerous, experimental gene-editing injection.

You Are No Longer “Secure in Your Houses”

P-Nut’s story is to send a message to Americans and global citizens that during the next pandemic, “you won’t be secure in your houses or protected against unreasonable searches and seizures,” and neither will your pets.

Mr. Longo reported that more than eight (8) NY officials from Albany, NY, raided his home on Wednesday with a warrant to seize P-Nut and Fred (a pet raccoon) due to alleged complaints of potential rabies infections. Fred and P-Nut were ‘euthanized’ on Friday due to the alleged claim to test the pet animals for rabies. The officials also asked about his wife’s citizenship status as part of the search and seizure for a pet raccoon and squirrel.

It’s important to note that when an animal is euthanized and seized it is typically after an unprovoked attack against a person or other animal. P-Nut clearly was a fully domesticated, non-violent squirrel as he had many educational visits with children and adults over a period of 7 years. If P-Nut was a biter, that would have been all over social media. NY DEC alleges that P-Nut bit an inspector while he was being handled and they had to euthanize P-Nut to test for rabies.

Will Government Agencies Use “Potential Animal Infections” to Seize and Destroy Livestock and Pets During the Next Pandemic?

Over the past few weeks, I’ve done numerous reports on the WHO’s and US government’s (CDC, FDA, HHS, etc.) tracking and tracing of cows, chickens, and wild animals around the world that are allegedly infected with an H5N1 avian flu virus that could jump to humans with a 52% mortality rate.

The CDC Tried to Target Pets During COVID-19

Back in 2020, I was tracking the CDC’s guidance and press statements like a hawk during the early days of COVID-19. The CDC actually issued social distancing guidance for animals in early 2020 and even suggested masks.

I made memes of my pet guinea pig (Jake) and dog (Bu) about the CDC guidance and was flagged by FaceBook’s fact-checkers.

*Jake passed in late December 2022 due to a lung infection. Bu passed last year due to old age.

The CDC has since taken down their ridiculous animal guidance on COVID-19 and replaced it with a “Healthy Pets, Healthy People” section.

Will ‘Asymptomatic’ Pets and LiveStock Animals Be Targeted Next?

The CDC is currently warning Americans that pets can be carriers of bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can jump between animals and humans. The CDC claims that pets may be infectious carriers while “appearing healthy.” (Apparently animals now can now carry ‘highly-deadly asymptomatic diseases’ too.)

On their website, the CDC calls out the potential for avian (bird) flu to be carried by animals that we keep as pets (such as dogs, cats, rodents, etc.), jump to humans, and cause a pandemic.

*Considering the recent passing of P-Nut, it’s ironic that the CDC chose a pet rodent as the poster-child for this section.

Chickens (Including Backyard Chickens) Will Likely Be Targeted First

In recent weeks, the FDA, USDA, and CDC recalled over 10 million pounds of cooked poultry and other cooked foods for alleged potential listeria contamination. This recall was atypical in that there have been no reported cases of illness from the over 10 million pounds of chicken.

On October 10, 2024, members of the WHO, FDA, CDC, NIH, as well as U.S. infectious disease pediatricians, held a 6.5 hour meeting to discuss the emerging 2024-2025 H5N1 global flu pandemic, and the targeted animal source appears to be chickens.

UK Requires All Domesticated and Backyard Birds Be Registered Due to “Bird Flu”

Furthermore, according to an official UK government website, “new rules makes it a legal requirement for everyone in Great Britain who keeps birds to register with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA)” by October 1, 2024.

The UK Government notes that the reason for the mandatory registration of birds is due to the “highly-deadly” bird flu.

Highly-Deadly Human Viruses Don’t “Jump from Animals” to Humans

I was recently interviewed by Ginger and Dr. Peter Breggin where we discussed that the story of highly-deadly viruses jumping from animals to humans and causing a pandemic is a made-up story confirmed by the WHO.

We’re Not the Government’s Guinea Pigs: Speak Up Now

Peanut’s story is about the government going after our pets. The government is sending a message that we are not secure in our homes and that we don’t have sovereignty over our bodies, our children, or our pets,

Americans and citizens from across the world must speak up now against the US government’s unlawful seizure of our food supply and pets. H5N1 is a locked and loaded plandemic and we must act against current gross government overreach decimating our food supply and violating our rights.

James 2:14-18

James 2:14-18

What does it profit, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save him? If a brother or sister is naked and destitute of daily food and one of you says to them, "Depart in peace, be warmed and filled," but you do not give them the things which are needed for the body, what does it profit? Thus faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead. But someone will say, "You have faith, and I have works." Show me your faith without your works and I will show you my faith by my works.

It’s Time for Us to Prepare

