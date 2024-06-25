June 24, 2024: Maria Bartiromo rings the alarm on China’s mass infiltration into American businesses and our economy in her new FOX Nation Series Underwriting the Enemy.

In this series, Bartiromo exposes China’s and the People’s Liberation Army subversion of the American economy, businesses, farmland, and even U.S. military.

Investing in America’s #1 Enemy

Maria Bartiromo, Gordon Chang, and her panel of experts accurately state that American investors have unknowingly (or knowingly) been investing in our #1 enemy, Xi Jinping and his People’s Liberation Army. Due to ‘group think’ Congress has failed to take the necessary actions to protect the American economy, military, citizens, and even our homeland against the Chinese Communist Party.

Xi Claims Authority to Rule the World and Mars

On June 20, 2024, Bartiromo and Gordon Chang reported that Xi Jinping has claimed the right to rule over Tibet, Taiwan, parts of the South China and big parts of India. Xi Jinping has been propagating himself that his has the right to rule the entire world and that the moon and Mars are sovereign Chinese territory.

Why Isn’t Biden Stopping Xi’s Attack on America and Rise to Power?

Gordon Chang claims that Biden doesn’t want to stop Xi’s rise to power and attack on the United States. Chang affirms that China has declared a ‘People’s War’ on America, and that Americans have the tools to stop China’s attack on our nation by severing our relations with Chinese businesses.

In this segment, Chang reports that Chinese nationals are stealing intellectual property from tech companies in Silicon Valley. Bartiromo states that China’s strategy is simple, “Rob. Replicate. Replace.” She warns American businesses that Chinese businesses are “robbing from you, replicating you, and they will replace you.”

Gordon Chang says that it is not only strategically wrong to continue to do business with China, but it is morally wrong, as “China continues to poison Americans with fentanyl” (and toxins in pharma) and “China is configuring its military to kill Americans.”

Proverbs 1:10-16

My son, if sinful men entice you, do NOT give in to them. If they say; “Come along with us. Let’s lie in wait for innocent blood. Let’s ambush some harmless soul. Let’s swallow them alive, like the grave, and whole, like those who go down to the pit. We will get all sorts of valuable things and fill our houses with plunder. Cast lots with us. We will all share the lot.”

My son, do NOT go along with them. Do NOT set foot on their paths for their feet rush into evil and they are swift to shed blood.

