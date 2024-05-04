May 3, 2024: Eugenics is a set of beliefs and practices that aim to ‘improve the genetic quality of a human population.’ Historically, eugenicists have attempted to alter human gene pools by excluding people and groups judged to be inferior or promoting those judged to be superior.

I was recently interviewed by Emerald to discuss the global eugenics war citizens are suffering through right now. We discuss breaking insights into what the United States’ stance is towards China and the CCP’s efforts to collect, track, and edit the genome of every human being. You may be shocked by the evidence discussed in this 5-minute video. I was.

Watch the full interview on FrankSpeech.

The Global Eugenics War is referred to by our government as the BioRevolution. Thanks to COVID-19 PCR tests, therapies, and gene-editing mRNA injections, China is currently beating the United States in their successful attempts to collect, track and edit the DNA of all biological life forms, including human beings, per US government reports.

U.S. is Investing In and Aligning with the CCP’s Eugenics Goals

“Invest. Align. Compete.” is the Biden administration’s slogan in response to China’s military, economic, technological, psychological, and genomic biowarfare attack against the United States and global population. It is not a military strategy or national security policy.

This is an investment strategy for economic growth.

The U.S. Government Wants to Outcompete the CCP’s Deployment of Civilian Surveillance and Gene Editing Bioweapons

During the March 7th CCP House Select Committee meeting, Mike Gallagher stated, “We’ve already seen how China is going to use advanced biotechnology: Forced DNA Collection, Genetic Surveillance, Genetic Enhancement of Soldiers, Genetically Selective Weapons. [The U.S.] needs to be there first so we can set the rules of the road.”

“The competition with the CCP and biotech is make or break. Let’s keep outcompeting the CCP. That means we must not only invest in people but work in close collaboration with allies.”

COVID-19 was the Launch of a Global Eugenics War

Pfizer’s website states that the mRNA injections are being used to change the human genome.

“mRNA technology is a good fit for gene editing. We want to make these editing proteins for a short period of time to modify the genome.” - Pfizer

Pfizer also states that their “mRNA can be used to add faulty genes.” Adding faulty genes can artificially induce life-threatening diseases in an adult or child.

“Gene editing (mRNA) works by delivering encased lipid nanoparticles that have the potential to add, remove, or correct faulty genes in patients...”

Through the use of Ai powered genomic sequencing and mRNA gene editing technologies, genetic modifications can be made to human beings to create devastating diseases that can be passed onto your relatives for generations to come.

Contending to End the BioRevolution War on Humanity

The BioRevolution is not a war the U.S. should be contending to win, but rather be contending to stop. Charging and prosecuting the manufacturers of the mRNA nanoparticle injections will bring this eugenics war to a halt. The psychological operations deployed against the American people to protect Pfizer and other manufacturers from being criminally charged or sued and dragged into court should be obvious to the ‘medical freedom movement’ but even they have fallen subject to “Mass Formation Psychosis,” also known as blindly trusting their favorite expert or influencer.

2 Thessalonians 2:9-12

The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with how Satan works. He will use all sorts of displays of power through signs and wonders that serve the lie, and all the ways that wickedness deceives those who are perishing. They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. For this reason, God sends them a powerful delusion so that they will believe the lie and so that all will be condemned who have not believed the truth but have delighted in wickedness.

Select References from April 30, 2024 Intervie

w

REUTERS stated in a 2021 article , “BGI’s prenatal test, one of the most popular in the world, is a source of genetic data for the company, which has worked with the Chinese military to improve “population quality.”

Per the NIH , “The possible genomic-based screening of embryos for behavioral, psychosocial and/or intellectual traits would be reminiscent of the history of eugenics in its attempt to eliminate certain individuals.”

Per the NIH, “The most well-known application of eugenics occurred in Nazi Germany in the lead up to World War II and the Holocaust. The Nazi German racial state between 1933 and 1945 used its resources to “cleanse” the German people and the Nazi state of those they deemed “unworthy of life.”