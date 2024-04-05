April 5, 2024: Can China’s People’s Liberation Army use personal information and genetic data to manipulate and extort U.S. military and government leaders? Yes.

Remember when the media reported that U.S. General Mark Milley called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army on Oct. 30, 2020 to assure Li that the United States was stable and not going to attack? And if there were to be an attack, Milley would alert the Chinese General ahead of time?

U.S. Intelligence reports provide insights as to why General Milley may have felt compelled to call General Li in an act of treason.