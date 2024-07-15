The World is Realizing What's Been Done
"I hope the world is starting to realize that the injections contain the modRNA to produce the spike protein, which we now know is a biological weapon.” - Karen Kingston, July 15, 2021
July 15, 2024: Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this battle to share the truth about the COVID-19 mRNA injections and to seek justice. My med-legal analyses have now made it around the globe to military biosecurity war rooms, to US courts, and Attorneys General offices.
Three years ago today, Doug Billings aired our first interview on July 15, 2021.
You can view the full interview here.
July 15, 2021 Interview Highlights
The interview covers many topics from the illegal EUA laws, the illicit declarations made by Health & Human Services Secretary Azar, the dangerous creation of medical countermeasures under PREP, PAHPRA, and CUREs, how Trump’s attempt to bring forward hydroxychloroquine was thwarted by the LANCE and medical community, VAERS data (including the death of 5 and 1/2 month old baby boy), and much more.
Timeline of Events That Led Up to the mRNA ‘Countermeasures’
How ‘Emergency Use’ Waives Efficacy Standards, Good Manufacturing Practices, and Informed Consent
Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)Fauci Lied to Americans About the Case Fatality Rate to Usher in the COVID-19 mRNA Injections
Early VAERS: Hospitalizations, ER or Deaths by COVID-19 Injections
5-Month Old Baby Boy Dies from Breast Milk of Injected Mother
FDA and BioPharma Met in October of 2020: Knew the COVID-19 Injections Cause Disease Disabilities and Death
There is much more in this groundbreaking 2021 interview. I will always be thankful that Doug Billings gave me the first platform to discuss my extensive med-legal analysis with him and his audience.
Ephesians 4:1-4
“As a prisoner for the Lord, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling You have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as You were called to One hope when you were called.”
The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.
The International Cartel will continue its push as long and as much as they can. Thanks to you and few other very reliable sources, the general public is better educated today than in 2020. All of you have had to forge ahead whilst needing to protect yourself and families. As we are an aggregator of the news, we keep a list of sources of whom we follow closely and you are at the top of ghe list. For everything you do, thank you and God bless!
Unfortunately, 3 years later the push to cash in on the RNA genetic altering protocols is proceeding at warp speed because billions and billions have been invested and there are over 100 projects being developed with the blessing of the FDA! These are all experimental, and there are no safeguards in the process. no one in authority is listening because they don’t want to rock the boat! EUA protocols are still in place and humanity is now classified as chief lab rats