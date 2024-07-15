July 15, 2024: Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this battle to share the truth about the COVID-19 mRNA injections and to seek justice. My med-legal analyses have now made it around the globe to military biosecurity war rooms, to US courts, and Attorneys General offices.

Three years ago today, Doug Billings aired our first interview on July 15, 2021.

“The world is starting to realize now that this ‘spike protein’ is a biological weapon. And I hope the world is starting to realize that the injections contain the modRNA to produce the spike protein, which we now know is a biological weapon.” - Karen Kingston, July 15, 2021

You can view the full interview here.

July 15, 2021 Interview Highlights

The interview covers many topics from the illegal EUA laws, the illicit declarations made by Health & Human Services Secretary Azar, the dangerous creation of medical countermeasures under PREP, PAHPRA, and CUREs, how Trump’s attempt to bring forward hydroxychloroquine was thwarted by the LANCE and medical community, VAERS data (including the death of 5 and 1/2 month old baby boy), and much more.

Timeline of Events That Led Up to the mRNA ‘Countermeasures’

How ‘Emergency Use’ Waives Efficacy Standards, Good Manufacturing Practices, and Informed Consent

Early VAERS: Hospitalizations, ER or Deaths by COVID-19 Injections

5-Month Old Baby Boy Dies from Breast Milk of Injected Mother

FDA and BioPharma Met in October of 2020: Knew the COVID-19 Injections Cause Disease Disabilities and Death

There is much more in this groundbreaking 2021 interview. I will always be thankful that Doug Billings gave me the first platform to discuss my extensive med-legal analysis with him and his audience.

Ephesians 4:1-4

“As a prisoner for the Lord, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling You have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as You were called to One hope when you were called.”

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

