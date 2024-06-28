Pfizer Lawsuits. Federal Courts. ORF-8.
Last night I had the honor to speak with John B Wells. We covered a range of topics from the 5 states suing Pfizer, the 9th Circuit, ORF-8, Janet Woodcock's dark FDA history, and SCOTUS.
June 27, 2024: Last night I had the honor to speak with John B Wells. We covered a range of topics from why 5 states are suing Pfizer, the 9th Circuit ruling that COVID-19 mRNA injections have not proven to be vaccines, ORF-8, Janet Woodcock's dark FDA history, and yesterday’s Supreme Court Ruling, essentially condoning the suppression of free speech on social media platforms.
You can listen to the full interview AGs vs Pfizer: The Battle Begins on John B Wells platform or on Rumble. (Interview begins at the 1:45:00)
Proverbs 1: 10-19
My son, if sinful men entice you, do not give in to them.
If they say, “Come along with us. Let’s lie in wait for innocent blood. Let’s ambush some harmless soul. Let’s swallow them alive, like the grave, and whole, like those who go down to the pit. We will get all sorts of valuable things and fill our houses with plunder. Cast lots with us. We will all share the loot!”
My son, do not go along with them. Do not set foot on their paths; for their feet rush into evil. They are swift to shed blood. How useless to spread a net where every bird can see it!
These men lie in wait for their own blood. They ambush only themselves!
Such are the paths of all who go after ill-gotten gain. It takes away the life of those who get it.
The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.
Ways to Support My Work
Advanced Ionic Air Purifier
In my home, I use an advanced ionic air purifier, clinically proven to eliminate the biosynthetic pathogens that cause COVID-19, the flu, and other similar pathogens.
Use code KINGSTON to save $10 from Weston Scientific.
Ways to Support My Work
Mail: Karen Kingston/miFight Inc., 960 Postal Way #307, Vista, CA 92081
The Kingston Report is reader-supported.
Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.
Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com.
The Goodness Inside
People often ask me for advice on supplements and medical treatments. I can’t make medical recommendations for you, but for me, I know that reducing the level of acid in your body and taking a supplement that contains zeolite can help remove toxic metals from your body. I personally use these products to detox (Pure Body Extract (Zeolite), Super Green Juice, Organic Super Fiber, Organic Super Protein) which you can order here
Does Janet Woodcock hold dual citizenship?
I am of the impression that more than a few upper level executive and officer positions in the federal agencies have been staffed with dual-nationality persons.
How is that not a fatal conflict of interest? Fundamentally, a dual-nationality person cannot sit unconflicted as an executive or official of our nation's government, and should not.
Such is a fundamental corruption of the duty of care necessary for the proper functioning of these institutional positions of responsibility. To allow this is reckless and wrong.
I wonder how many of the sycophants that made the murderous COVID fiasco possibly were dual-nationality persons? Whether they were pro or con, they were fundamentally compromised and not likely to be capable of doing much more than facilitating the harm or otherwise covering it up by fiat of action, inaction or both.
One cannot serve two nations. Reality and fate will ultimately demand they choose.