June 27, 2024: Last night I had the honor to speak with John B Wells. We covered a range of topics from why 5 states are suing Pfizer, the 9th Circuit ruling that COVID-19 mRNA injections have not proven to be vaccines, ORF-8, Janet Woodcock's dark FDA history, and yesterday’s Supreme Court Ruling, essentially condoning the suppression of free speech on social media platforms.

You can listen to the full interview AGs vs Pfizer: The Battle Begins on John B Wells platform or on Rumble. (Interview begins at the 1:45:00)

My son, if sinful men entice you, do not give in to them.

If they say, “Come along with us. Let’s lie in wait for innocent blood. Let’s ambush some harmless soul. Let’s swallow them alive, like the grave, and whole, like those who go down to the pit. We will get all sorts of valuable things and fill our houses with plunder. Cast lots with us. We will all share the loot!”

My son, do not go along with them. Do not set foot on their paths; for their feet rush into evil. They are swift to shed blood. How useless to spread a net where every bird can see it!

These men lie in wait for their own blood. They ambush only themselves!

Such are the paths of all who go after ill-gotten gain. It takes away the life of those who get it.