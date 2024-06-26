Supreme Court Justifies Coercive Government Tactics to Control Speech in Devastating 6-3 Ruling
"If a coercive campaign is carried out with enough sophistication, it may get by. That is not a message this Court should send.” - Justice Samuel Alito
June 26, 2024: In today’s devastating 6-3 ruling on Murthy vs. Madison, the US Supreme Court ruled against 2 states and 5 individuals, and in favor of US government agencies (including HHS, the CDC, FBI and CISA) justifying their coercive tactics to control free speech on social media platforms.
