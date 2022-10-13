On August 23, 2021, the FDA approved PFIZER’s COVID-19 vaccines, COMIRNATY. On August 25, 2021, I appeared on the Stew Peters Show in an interview captioned, “Check Mate. We Win.” Why did I proclaim this victory? Because when the FDA approved PFIZER’s COMIRNATY;

PFIZER had to provide a full list and description of the lipid nanoparticle technology that’s in the injections under 21 USC 814.9 within 2 weeks of approval.

The FDA had to shift from passive (VAERS) to active (BEST) near-real time surveillance of all US residents aged 16 or older who are in the BEST database and were diagnosed with a symptom, disease, or death after receiving PFIZER’s COVID-19. This data can be released and should be demanded to be released under FOIA.

The civil and criminal liability SHIELD for PFIZER was BROKEN, causing the Pharma giant to be in violation of literally hundreds of federal and state laws.

On August 31, 2022, the DOD Defense Logistic Agency, confirmed under a FOIA request, that they began shipping PFIZER’s FDA-approved COMIRNATY to military bases in June of 2022. For over a year, the American people and many legal teams have been misled into believing the FDA never broke PFIZER’s shield.

Some still believe the FDA approval didn’t happen, despite the reality that PFIZER’s FDA-approved COMIRNATY has been manufactured and shipped to our military.

Experts, such as Dr. Robert Malone, with highly-impressive credentials in mRNA, vaccinology, and the FDA approval process, stated that the FDA approval was not for a PFIZER COVID-19 vaccine, but for a vaccine made by BioNTech, so ‘it didn’t really happen’. These are false and deceptive statements.

Corporate sabotage is very real and prevalent in Big Pharma and Med Device. Typically it is someone who comes from a competitive company, has extremely impressive credentials, and has rightfully earned a position of power and influence. Individuals who commit corporate sabotage can mislead entire corporations because they are well-trusted due to their impressive credentials and ability to network and connect with key individuals and organizations.

If Dr. Malone had been the Executive Vice President of Regulatory/FDA-Approvals at a Big Pharma/Med Device company that received FDA-approval of a medical device, drug, or ‘vaccine’, and then somehow convinced the marketing, sales, executive, regulatory, and even the legal team, that the FDA-approval ‘didn’t really happen,’ and kept the deception going on for over a year, he would have been fired, escorted out by security, and criminally investigated for corporate sabotage.

The false claims made by Dr. Malone caused unnecessary chaos and confusion in our battle to save our country and our children. We must remain united, but we must be united under God and in TRUTH, not under deceptive practices and in blind trust.

I have worked on the commercialization of many FDA-approved pharma products and medical devices. I was the Senior/Executive manager at agencies who finalized the talking points for doctors and messaging for consumers in adherence with FDA compliance guidelines and law. I’ve signed off on packaging and to ‘lift the watermark’ on the final FDA-approved packaging and labeling for purposes of going to mass print production for an FDA-approved product.

On August 25, 2021, I had the documentation and professional expertise to notify the American people of this victory and partner with attorneys to begin a new battle on even ground now that the EUA shield was broken. Somehow, my offers to help win this battle with documents from the FDA, DOD, HHS, and PFIZER fell on deaf ears.

Here are a few examples the opportunities lost and harm done by the mass deception that the FDA-approval of PFIZER’s COVID-19 vaccines, ‘didn’t really happen.’

Prior to FDA-approval, the reporting of any side-effect (symptom, disease or death) caused by PFIZER’s COVID-19 injections was passive, consisting mostly of VAERS and PFIZER’s responsibility to notify the FDA if they observed any ‘safety outcomes of interest’.

After FDA approval, the side-effect reporting system became active.

Active surveillance means that HHS and the FDA’s CBER/CDRH were obligated to take an active role with near real-time surveillance of side-effects and safety outcomes of interest (disease, disabilities and death) casued by the COVID-19 injections using the BEST and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid electronic healthcare records (EHR) system.

BEST provides access to over 300 million patients files…

...and billons of healthcare claims.