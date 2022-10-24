Updated February 27, 2023: (Original Post October 22, 2022) If you’re reading this article, you’re probably aware that the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ are not vaccines, but bioweapons. Part 4, Part 5 and Part 7 of this series provides details on how the COVID-19 injections do not contain biological mRNA SARs-CoV-2 viruses, but are delivery mechanisms for mRNA lipid nanoparticles that are bioweapons. The mRNA lipid nanoparticles are genetically engineered Ai hydrogels that are parasitic in nature.

The parasitic mRNA lipid nanoparticles that can be delivered through a needle are also what we’ve been told are ‘spike proteins.’ The spike proteins we’ve been exposed to in our environment, communities and homes are bioweapons, classified as weapons of mass destruction under many state laws.

Billions of global citizens have been infected with mRNA lipid nanoparticles through vaccines and other ‘spike protein’ exposures. These may include mRNA lipid nanoparticle attacks on air, food, vitamins, mineral, prescriptions, drugs, and other supplies and necessities.

Share

Men, women, and children around the globe are experiencing the pain and suffering that these demons have inflicted on humanity. Many are physically suffering from a condition that the CDC refers to as Long- or Post-COVID.

Symptoms of Post-COVID, include; tiredness or fatigue, difficulty thinking, concentrating, forgetfulness, or memory problems, brain fog, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, joint or muscle pain, fast-beating or pounding heart, chest pain, dizziness on standing, menstrual changes, changes to taste/smell, or inability to exercise.

The majority of these symptoms indicate a neuroweapon attack on the brain and central nervous system. While the CDC claims the incidence of Post-COVID conditions occurs in less than 15% of Americans, most of us have experienced these neurological symptoms and many other debilitating physical symptoms, despite not being vaccinated.

Per the CDC, the significant neurological damage and physical injuries caused by Post- COVID can affect adults and children who never had COVID-19 symptoms, are unvaccinated, and have never tested positive for COVID-19.

How can adults and children possibly suffer from a condition caused by COVID-19 (hence the name Post-COVID), if they never even had COVID-19?

Share The Kingston Report

The global megalomaniacs are not only intent on tracking, tracing, and controlling every global citizen with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, they are also dead set on destroying humanity by infecting every human being with parasitic mRNA lipid nanoparticles.

US patent 11107588 B2 is the patent for the track and trace technology in all global COVID-19 vaccines. This patent was also issued in Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

US patent 11107588 B2 describes the ‘symptoms of COVID-19’ using the same verbiage that CDC uses for the symptoms of Post-COVID. Both the CDC guidance and patent state that Post-COVID disease can appear in people who have had no symptoms at all and have never had COVID-19.

Humanity is being gaslit again, now into believing that perfectly healthy people are experiencing rapid and debilitating onsets of neurological impairments and physical disabilities from an mRNA gain-of-function respiratory virus that they were never infected with.

Technically, no one was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus because it wasn’t a virus. COVID-19 is infectious mRNA lipid nanoparticles that have been unleashed on the globe. COVID-19 is not a lab-made gain-of-function virus, despite Dr. Andrew Huff’s testimony to the Senate.

Let’s find out more about the functionality and pathology of the mRNA lipid nanoparticles by taking a deeper dive into US patent 11107588 B2, before we get to the horrifying sections of another Ai parasite patent that was extremely difficult to find.

Per section 28 of the patent, the COVID-19 vaccines and all COVID-19 preventative treatments contain inventions that are electronic devices (nanoparticles) that can emit Bluetooth signals to track and trace vaccinated citizens via their geolocations.

Also, per section 28 of the patent, COVID-19 vaccines and all COVID-19 preventative treatments can also contain a microorganism in a weakened or live state, a microorganism such as an Ai parasite (mRNA lipid nanoparticle with magnetic hydrogel).

All COVID-19 vaccines listed on the World Health Organization website contain the Bluetooth smart technology and Ai microorganisms (mRNA lipid nanoparticles).

Per the patent, COVID-19 leaders and organizers were provided with instructions on how to track, trace, and target citizens who were vaccinated.

The Bluetooth devices inside the COVID-19 vaccines can be manufactured and delivered by the US government or any other organization, such as the Chinese military.