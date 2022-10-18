October 18, 2022: Quantum dots and other nanotechnologies are foreign terms to most of us. They are alien concepts difficult for many people to comprehend even exist. Although not well-known, nanotechnologies such as quantum dot, hydrogels, graphene oxide, and single wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT), have been used in consumer electronic devices, healthcare products, foods & beverage, military neuroweapons, and medical device research and applications for over a decade.

If quantum dots seem to be literally everywhere (ubiquitous), why are most Americans unaware of what quantum dots are?

One reason may be because they are invisible. Quantum dots are less than 1/100th the size of a micron. (Most viruses are several microns in size).

While quantum dots cannot be seen by the human eye, the effects of quantum dots are not ‘invisible’ to our bodies.

The electromagnetic fields and frequencies emitted by quantum dots can cause emotional, psychological, and physical disease and dysfunction in our bodies. Quantum dots can be used as neuroweapons and can cause severe disruptions to your emotions, energy, phsycical abilities and your ability to think straight (brain fog).

It is evident that the COVID-19 injections contain nanotechnology that can host electromagnetic fields and receive signals. People are magnetic and are suffering from rapid onset of neurological disorders and hallucinations, sometimes resulting in death.

Scientists and researchers have observed the self-assembling nanotechnology by examining the ingredients of the COVID-19 vials under an electron microscope.

Per MODERNA patent US 10703789 B2, which can be found on the MODERNA website, the technology for all mRNA COVID-19 vaccines uses lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology.

Per sections 219 of MODERNA US 10703789 B2, the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are fully programmable self-assembling technologies.

Sections 219 and 220 state that the LNPs can contain gels and hydrogels.

US 0028565 A1 is part of the intellectual property of MODERNA US 10703789 B2 and is for water-dispersible semi-conductive metallic nanoparticles.

US 0028565 A1 patented the functionality of the nanotechnology in the COVID-19 bioweapon injections to ensure rapid, easy, and targeted biodistribution of the nanoparticles throughout the body.

This COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ nanotechnology is quantum dot. I reported on US 0028565 A1 in August of 2021 on Pete Sentilli’s show.

Since publicly reporting on this patent last summer on multiple shows, the US patent office blocked public access to US Patent 0028565 A1.

The patent expired on May 16, 2022 due to nonpayment. Life Technologies is listed as the correspondent contact. The address shown is an address for one of the ThermoFisher Scientific offices in Carlsbad, CA. The original applicants’ names, Edward William Adams and Marcel Pierre Bruschez, Jr., are listed as unavailable.

Per US 0028565 A1, quantum dot’s functionality is based on the quantum mechanics of the Bohr particle. Due to quantum mechanics, quantum dots that have been injected into American and global citizens by means of the the COVID-19 bioweapons and can quite literally appear within the human body based on specific electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) or disappear based on specific frequencies.

Per US 0028565 A1, quantum dots respond to high- and short- frequencies that emit blue light. At these higher frequencies, the quantum dots reduce in size enabling them to connect with, receive, and emit frequencies from the quantum field.

Use of quantum dot technology in humans is regulated by the Centers of Devices & Radiological Health (CDHR) of the FDA because they are electronic devices that emit radiation.

Per the 2011 book publication, Quantum Confinement Effect, quantum dots are able to produce electromagnetic labels (i.e. Bluetooth addresses) inside the body and tag organs.

Per Quantum Confinement Effect, extensive animal research has been successfully completed using quantum dots to invade, target, and mark major organs, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, spleen, and brain.

Per ThermoFisher Scientific’s website, quantum dot (Q-dot labels) can be used to target, track and trace, not only tissues, but even individual cells.

On February 23, 2022, ThermoFisher Scientific announced a 15-year manufacturing deal with Moderna for Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and other experimental mRNA vaccines. ThermoFisher Scientific had previously partnered with Moderna to manufacture their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

WO 148684 A1 is is part of the intellectual property of MODERNA US 10703789 B2 and is for opal hydrogels. Opal hydrogels are part organic and inorganic. This means that they are part biology and technology.

This hybrid biosynthetic technology species is Inorganic-Organic Hydrogels (IOHs). Quantum dots are part of the technology part of the IOH hydrogels and emit vibrant colors. Quantum dots are also what give LED television screens their bright colors.

Quantum dots need to be encapsulated in single wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) within the mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology to be delivered into the human body.

Patent US 02510618 A1 is part of the intellectual property of MODERNA US 10703789 B2 and is the patent for the SWCNT. US 02510618 A1 COVID-19 technology vaccine patent is also the intellectual property of the Chinese military.

Per a Breaking Defense January 2020 article, ‘Carbon Nanotubes & Quantum Dots: Army Thinks VERY Small,’ Joe Qui, a Chinese-born, US-trained physicist-turned-engineer-turned-Army program manager, who oversaw the research, development and utilization of nanotechnologies and quantum dot with 5G on US military bases, further developed SWCNT technology for military purposes.

Per the article, Joe Qui is attributed with…