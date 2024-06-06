June 6, 2024: During Monday’s Congressional hearing, Georgia House Representative, Dr. Dean R. McCormick, gave persuasive testimony and played compelling audio files of Dr. Anthony Fauci exposing Fauci’s true intentions behind the COVID-19 mandates; to get Americans to abandon our values, ideologies and freedoms.

In an interview with Brannon Howse from October 20, 2021, we discuss how the enemies of America are destroying our nation from within by using propaganda and fear-tactics to convince government leaders, public officials, the military and citizens to concede to authoritarian ideologies and participate in self-harm. Adults manipulated and coerced other adults (and children) to adhere to unlawful ‘national security mandates’ including being injected with harmful (and sometimes lethal) COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections under the guise of “safe and effective vaccines.”

"Whether it's China or some global terrorist group, there was no defeating the United States. We have the most powerful economy. We have the most powerful military. So, the only way to take out democracy would be for the American people to concede in an effort to commit self-harm and/or suicide against their own population. They would need our own military to do this. That’s the only way America could ever be taken out, and that’s what’s being done.” - Karen Kingston, October 20, 2021

“What Fauci Has Done is Not Unlawful. It is Criminal.”

This interview was done nearly 3 years ago. I hope experts and leaders join me in sharing the evidence that the mRNA injections are bioweapons and no longer fear social rejection or criticism for accurately identifying them as such.

Below is the edited transcript from Brannon Howse’s WVTV media platform. You can support and follow Brannon Howse at WorldView TV.

Brannon: “Former Pfizer employee and research patent expert Karen Kingston returned for another blockbuster interview with Brannon Howse in which she shed more light on some of the key ingredients used in the Covid vaccines and their potential impact on human health.”

Luciferase

“Some of the ingredients are known toxins that could cause a dramatic increase in deadly cancers,” Kingston explained in the nearly one-hour interview on Oct. 21, 2021.

One questionable ingredient is a product known generically as Luciferase, which is a bioluminescent enzyme catalyst that gives the vials of liquid vaccine a blueish glow under certain light.

"It's in the patent so we know (it can be) in the product," Kingston said.

Luciferase serves two purposes, she said. “It's a chemical agent used for scientific testing, so what it does is it will map out and test to see what genetic changes have occurred within the biology of a specimen, which in this case is a human being.”

“It's also a catalyst for amplification and replication of genetic material and it improves the integration of that material into cells. So it both provides information and testing as well as replication of genetic material and integration of that genetic material into cells. It aides in these processes.”

Kingston Predicts Dramatic Increase in Shockingly Deadly Cancers due to HeLA (and VEGF mRNA)