March 27, 2024: In January of 2020, China was the first country to enforce COVID-19 public health safety lockdowns and through their influence with the WHO, other nations around the world followed, including the United States of America. China also quickly deployed mask mandates and frequent PCR testing of healthy citizens, which the U.S. and other nations also followed.

Fast forward to 2021 and early 2022, some media influencers and experts opined that if America had followed China’s policies more closely, such as stricter lockdowns and mask wearing, America as a whole, “would have likely have been better off.’

It’s important to note, that in December of 2020, military and intelligence agency officials presented a 550+-page document to Congress on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China’s military strategies targeting the United States. The report specifically noted that China’s military is manipulating and suppressing information across “civilian information systems (smart devices, social media platforms, news platforms, computers, etc.), likely including those built by Chinese companies.”

China’s military (PLA) desires to manipulate citizens and government leaders of other countries in order to have them, “accept if not praise China’s authoritarian, single-party governance model as a superior alternative to liberal democracy and to export elements of its model, popularizing internationally the norm that power, not rules-based accountability, is a legitimate basis for political authority.”

Did Americans Adopt ‘Elements of China’s Authoritarian Model’ During COVID-19?

And Would We Be Better Off is We Had Adopted ALL OF China’s COVID-19 Public Health Polices?

According to a February 3, 2020 article in China’s Global times, “The high people's court of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province published an urgent notice saying it would severely punish 36 crimes related to the prevention and control of epidemics in accordance with the law, in which violations can be subject even to the death penalty.”

Per the Global Times, “According to the notice, which has China's Criminal Law as its legal basis, people who spread the virus intentionally and endanger public security would be suspected of violating the criminal law and can be sentenced to death.”

The 5 Crimes Punishable by Death Include the Following:

Reference for 5 Crimes Punishable by Death.

(1) Harming public safety by deliberately spreading the virus.

Under China’s ‘public health policies,’ Americans who refused to comply with mask or vaccine mandates, not only would have been fined or arrested, but could have been executed.

(2) Unauthorized obstruction of checkpoints or traffic.

If Canada followed China’s public health policies, Canadian truckers would have been arrested and potentially sentenced to death.

(3) Deliberately causing harm through rioting, killing, or destruction of property.

If America had adopted China’s COVID-19 polices, Black Lives Matter protesters would have been arrested and may have been sentenced to death.

(4) Production or SALE of fake or inferior treatments.

Under China’s COVID-19 polices, America’s Front Line Doctors, the Wellness Company, and other medical experts who sold ivermectin would have been arrested and may have had to face the death penalty.

Thank goodness we live in America and you can still buy ivermectin from The Wellness Company.

(5) Corruption or misappropriation of epidemic control funds or materials for epidemic control.

Under China’s public health laws, Americans who received funds from the COVID-19 Paycheck ProtectionProgram, SBU loans, or extended unemployment benefits without meeting the proper government requirements or misused the funds for non-business related expenses, would have been arrested and could have been sentenced to death.

Challenging Government COVID-19 Policies is a Crime in China and Now in the U.S.

The Chinese court also ruled that,“People who use the virus to create or spread rumors, to promote secession from China or undermine national unity, or incite subversion of state power or the overthrow of the socialist system can face a maximum 15-year jail term.”

Similarly, on August 13, 2021, Merrick Garland issued a DHS notice regarding the identification of domestic violent extremists (DVEs). DVEs include those Americans with DVE ideologies, including posts on social media that protest COVID-19 policies, questions the origins of the virus or safety of the vaccines, or oppose the gross overreach of US government under the guise of public safety.

Is Intimidation and Violence Against the Civilians to Enforce Public Health Policies Merited?

Although America did not fully adopted China’s COVID-19 policies, our nation came very close to becoming a full-on tyrannical communist state. By May of 2020, State governors across America began ordering all persons wear masks in public and their orders would be enforced by law enforcement, and penalties could include fines of up to $3,000 and even being arrested.

News stories and videos of people being arrested and violently assaulted by police began to surface quickly began to surface. In September of 2020, a mom was tased for not wearing a mask while at middle school football game. In Texas, a 65-year old woman was arrested and aggressively handled by police for not wearing a mask.

In this video, a woman being arrested by Police in Florida, cries out, “I want you to know that I am being arrested in the United States of America for not wearing a mask." Another woman states, “This is the beginning of communism.”

Is Government Enforcement of Emergency Public Health Policies the Beginning of Communism?

Americans who did and do support police enforcing “public health policies,” likely believe the woman calling the mask mandates “the beginning of communism,” was being hyperbolic; and that men, women and children who rebelled against the mask mandates should be penalized (including financial, physical and emotional harm) as deemed appropriate by the Federal government or their state’s Governor and health department. In California, Governor Newsom went so far as to violate free speech rights by passing a law that takes away a doctor’s medical license for posting COVID-19 treatment information that went against the vaccine narrative ‘for the greater good.’

The COVID-19 ‘Public Health Emergency’ required Americans to abandon our inalienable God-given rights and adopt communist and authoritarian government policies, similar to China. Government polices, that under our Constitution and Bill Rights, included the unlawful use of intimidation and violence against civilians by state and federal governments and law enforcement.

While science and real world evidence have now proven that the COVID-19 public health polices provided no health benefits, and in fact resulted in more harm than good; putting all of that aside; do you believe monetary fines, arrests, imprisonment, forced vaccinations, and/or death sentences of private citizens for exercising their inalienable human rights are justified in a Constitutional republic or any free society in order to “protect the health of private citizens?”

Exodus 18:19-21

Listen now to my voice; I will give you counsel, and God will be with you: Stand before God for the people, so that you may bring the difficulties to God. And you shall teach them the statutes and the laws, and show them the way in which they must walk and the work they must do. Moreover you shall select from all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness; and place such over them to be rulers of thousands, rulers of hundreds, rulers of fifties, and rulers of tens.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.

