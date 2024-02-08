February 8, 2024: While doctors, medical experts, and government officials are entitled to their opinions, facts and evidence matter, especially when it comes to matters of life and death.

It turns out that the claim that the elderly, aged 85 and older, were at extremely high-risk for death (i.e. 50% case fatality rate) from COVID-19 was a giant lie. According to the 2020 US Census Data, the population of 85 and older grew to a record high of nearly 6.7 million by the end of 2020. This means that “during the height of the pandemic” the elderly population not only was NOT negatively impacted by COVID-19, but they grew to their highest numbers ever in the history of America. Prior to the mRNA vaccine rollout, Americans over the age of 85 were thriving.

I discuss the 2020 vs 2021 US Consensus data in this 3 minute clip with Greg Hunter and how the US government deleted the 2020 population data. You can watch the full interview at USA Watchdog or on Rumble.

Share

The COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Rollout Devastated the Elderly in 2021

Immediately after the December 11, 2020, FDA authorization of Pfizer’s mRNA nanoparticle injections, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were deployed to nursing homes and seniors communities across the country. By the end of 2021, more than 95% of this elderly group was both fully vaccinated and completely devastated losing a record number of more than one million lives.