62% of Nursing Home Residents REFUSE COVID-19 Injections
Even though according to HHS, seniors are 5 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the flu, the CDC reports that 62% of nursing home residents are REFUSING COVID-19 boosters.
January 30, 2024: While COVID-19 shots made their way onto the CDC’s recommended childhood vaccine schedule and some colleges are still mandating the mRNA injections for the healthiest demographic of adults, the majority of nursing home residents across America are refusing to take the COVID-19 mRNA injections.
