February 6, 2024: CEO Albert Bourla knowingly lied to the public when he called Pfizer’s mRNA gene editing injections “vaccines.” Pfizer’s mRNA injections are neither vaccines nor gene therapies. Per Pfizer’s internal documents (and website confessions), the mRNA nanoparticle injections are gene editing technologies that have artificially induced more than 300 genetic diseases (including ATTR-CM myocarditis), as well as thousands of other diseases and injuries across millions of victims.

Did You Know Pfizer’s mRNA Injections Can Add Faulty Genes to Your Genome?