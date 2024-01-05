January 5, 2024: On January 3rd, Surgeon General Ladapo called for the stop of the use of COVID-19 mRNA ‘vaccine’ injections in human beings due to their potential to integrate foreign DNA into the human genome. Per the documents Pfizer submitted to the FDA, as well as the FDA’s and NIH’s own definitions of gene editing technologies, the FDA absolutely knew that Pfizer’s mRNA injections are gene editing technologies and not vaccines.

