Surgeon General Ladapo Calls to Stop the Use of mRNA Vaccines in Human Beings
It’s a felony to lie about a drug and it’s a felony to make money off of a drug you know you lied about and it’s a felony to conspire with others to make money off a drug you all lied about together.
January 3, 2024: “It’s a felony to lie about a drug and it’s a felony to make money off of a drug you know you lied about and it’s a felony to conspire with others to make money off a drug you all lied about together.”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.