Part 1: Dismantling COVID-19 Deceptions: The 'Novel' Coronavirus & 'Spike Protein'
The COVID-19 pandemic was not caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus or variants. COVID-19 is a new kind of Ai bioweapon that is part technology, part biology; and it's intelligent.
October 12, 2022: What exactly caused the COVID-19 pandemic? Was it the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus that caused the disease and death of millions? Well we know the word novel means new, but is also means a long story…. a very long, made-up story.
In the case of The COVID-19 Story, FACT is STRANGER than FICTION. What we were told about the novel coronav…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.