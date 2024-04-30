April 29, 2024: COVID-19 launched the BioRevolution, a new era of synthetic biology that uses genomic sequences and gene editing technologies, including mRNA nanoparticles, to modify the genome of all biological life forms, including human beings.

Dr. Tara O’Toole is the EVP of In-Q-Tel and former Under Secretary of Homeland Security. In-Q-Tel is the venture capital firm of the U.S. Intelligence Community.

Dr. O’Toole stated in her 2020 lecture, “The BioRevolution is really founded on several core technologies that I’m going to simplify greatly. But it is all about being able to read, write, and edit the code of life. Biology is essentially programmable.”

China is leading the global BioRevolution and the China National GeneBank (CNGB) has collected and digitized the DNA from billions of global citizens, including Americans. CNGB claims that genetically modifying humans is necessary in order to protect the environment and “ensure the sustainable development of human beings,’ and the Chinese military is using humans’ genomic data to improve “population quality.”

Using mRNA to Control the Genetics of the Population

Eugenics is a set of beliefs and practices that aim to improve the genetic quality of a human population. Historically, eugenicists have attempted to alter human gene pools by excluding people and groups judged to be inferior or promoting those judged to be superior.

Per the NIH, “The most well-known application of eugenics occurred in Nazi Germany in the lead up to World War II and the Holocaust. The Nazi German racial state between 1933 and 1945 used its resources to “cleanse” the German people and the Nazi state of those they deemed “unworthy of life.”

“From Tuskegee to the military - –history has taught us that government must be reined in lest it treat its citizenry as rats in a cage or guinea pigs for experimentation.” - Attorney Robert Barnes, Children Health Defense

mRNA is the Main Weapon of this Global Eugenics War