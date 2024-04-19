April 19, 2024: On January 27, 2024, Greg Hunter and I discussed reasons why the African nations were opposed to the amendments to the new WHO pandemic treaty. Reasons included lack of financial incentives and rewards, as well as; violations of national laws, violations of international biowarfare treaties, and violations of human rights.

Per a recent White House Press Release, several of Bill Gates’ foundations along with the Biden administration have made signification multi-billion investments in African nations to meet Africa’s financial and revenue sharing demands, see 2024 U.S. Global Health Strategy (GHS).

The bigger question is, “How were Africa’s concerns regarding their ability to maintain national sovereignty and protecting human rights in the ‘next pandemic’ addressed by the U.S. government?”

Warning to African Nations: There’s a well-known Washington DC expression, “If you’re not at the table, then you’re probably on the menu.”

Will African Nations Violate Human Rights in Exchange for Pandemic Money?