Texas. Japan. Pandemic Treaties and Greed.
The global plan to have civilians continually submit themselves to gene-editing injections and have nations forfeit their sovereignty, is starting to come undone. Key players are acting desperate.
January 29, 2024: Greg Hunter and I recently discussed several major US and global actions indicating both civilians and global leaders are waking up to the reality that pandemic health policies and COVID-19 mRNA injections were never about public health and safety, but rather a means to artificially induce new genetic diseases and create new multi-bil…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Kingston Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.