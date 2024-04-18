April 18, 2024: Thanks to the tireless work of my esteemed colleague, James Roguski, and others, the WHO IHR (International Healthcare Regulations) are epically failing. James exposed how the negotiations between the Working Group (US, EU nations, NGO influence, et al) with 72 nations from the Africa Group and Group for Equity were quite contentious.

Challenges to the IHR amendments included; lack of biosurveillance transparency, lack of intellectual property sharing and medical countermeasure production (i.e. vaccines and vaccine profits), violations of national and international laws, lack of access to pandemic resources (money), violations of human rights, and other noteworthy reasons. (See African Nations Want in on Pandemic Profits).

Biden and Bill Gates are Giving African Nations What They Want

On April 16, 2024, President Biden announced the “New Global Health Security (GHS) Strategy - a whole-of-government, science-based approach to strengthening global health security.”

In his opening statement to the 2024 GHS plan, President Biden states;

“…we are working with partners to support an additional 50 countries to save even more lives and minimize economic losses. We are working to make life-saving medicines and vaccines more rapidly available in health emergencies, including through supporting Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. And we are leading efforts to ensure….the World Bank Group scale up lending for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response….we will rally greater support for these efforts from other countries, the private sector, and civil society to ensure long-term impact.” - President Joe Biden, The 2024 Global Health Security Strategy

Financial Commitments to African Nations include:

Africa’s CDC received $1 billion in funding from the U.S. and GAVI for the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator

US purchasing medical countermeasures from African producers, such as HIV kits, through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)- Africa is planning on producing 15 million HIV kits by 2025

$700 million in health commodities given to African nations through PEPFAR

Project Last Mile is a partnership with USAID, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Global Fund, and Coca-Cola Corporation to ensure improved vaccine distribution and uptake

Vaccine donations from the United States

US influence on the World Bank to “enable coordinated and right-timed financing in the event of a pandemic”

The United States is at a Pivotal Inflection Point in History

Biden closed his statement by accurately proclaiming, “We stand at an inflection point in history, where the decisions we make now will determine the course of our future for decades to come.”

Proverbs 1:10-16

My son, if sinners entice you, DO NOT CONSENT.

If they say, “Come with us, let us lie in wait to shed blood; let us lurk secretly for the innocent without cause. Cast in your lot among us, let us all have one purse.”

My son, do not walk in the way with them. Keep your foot from their path; for their feet run to evil, and they make haste to shed blood.



