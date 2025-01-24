January 24, 2025: During Trump’s Ai tech billionaires’ Stargate press conference on January 21, 2025, Oracle CEO, Larry Ellison, announced the development of personalized Ai mRNA “cancer vaccines.”

“Thank you Mr President. One of the most exciting things we're working on using the tools that Sam and MSA are providing is our cancer vaccine. It's very interesting early diagnosis.

All of our cancers, cancer tumors (have) little fragments of those tumors float around in your blood so you can do early cancer detection. If you can do early cancer detection with a blood test using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person.

So we can again cancer diagnose using AI. (AI) has the promise of just being a simple blood test. Then beyond that, once we gene sequence that cancer tumor you can then vaccinate the person, design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer. And you can make that vaccine, the mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically again using AI in about 48 hours.

So imagine early cancer detection, the development of a cancer vaccine for your particular cancer aimed at you and have that vaccine available in 48 hours.

This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future.” - Oracle CEO Larry Ellison