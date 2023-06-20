Engineered mRNA Nanoparticles: Financed by Bill Gates. Manufactured by Elon Musk
The mRNA nanoparticle technology platform consists of gene-editing bio-digital technologies that were always developed for use as weapons in order to biologically and neurologically control humans.
June 20, 2023: If we take a step outside of alternative media and just look at synthetic biology publications, websites, and conferences, the evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are gene-editing technologies and neuroweapons funded by the World Economic Forum, BlackRock, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and other global elites is painfully obvious.
