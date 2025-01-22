January 21, 2025: From the comedic writers of Saturday Night Live (SNL) and Jon Stewart to the editorial board of REUTERS, left-wing media outlets are subtly warning Americans about Trump’s “Broligarchy” of Ai tech billionaires.

Above is a screenshot of ‘Broligarch’ Mark Zuckerberg checking out the cleavage of fellow ‘Broligarch’ Jeff Bezos’ fiancé (Lauren Sanchez) while attending Trump’s inauguration.

The traditional definition of an oligarchy, per Webster’s 1986 Dictionary:

oligarchy (noun): a form of government in which the power is vested in a few persons or a clique

American Broligarchs vs. Russian Oligarchs

Economic sociologist Brooke Harrington appeared on the Daily Show with Jon Stewart last night to discuss concerns of Ai tech billionaires being in ‘the box seats’ at Trump’s inauguration.

These front row seats are typically reserved for State Governors.

Ms. Harrington opined that she is more concerned with Trump’s partnerships with the new American broligarchs than Putin’s traditional relationships with Russian oligarchs. Per Ms. Harrington, Putin allowed Russian oligarchs to get rich from minimal government interference as long as they stayed out of “his political business.”

In the case of the American Ai Broligarchy, Ms. Harrington stated;

“What Trump has done is so extraordinary, because he doesn’t have that bright (red) line with the new oligarchs of America at all. He’s basically said, ‘Okay. You bought it. Do what you want.’” - Brooke Harrington, The Daily Show, January 21, 2025

“Tech Billionaires Buying Our Democracy” - SNL. Jan 19. 2025

Ms. Harrington went on to opine about Elon Musk and the Ai Broligarchs, stating;

“What they’re all about is, ‘Nothing can constrain me!’ I mean look what happened when the EU tried to impose its own laws on Elon Musk. JD Vance, not even the Vice President yet, rolls up on the EU and says, ‘You leave our boy alone or we’re going to pull out of NATO.’”

“It sounds a lot like the Divine Right of Kings, but with a pseudo-scientific spin. So that’s where you get all the Elon-bros talking about being high-T (testerone) alpha males. That’s just a 21st century way of saying, ‘God says I’m the King and you all need to bow down.’”

The Kings of America Set Out to Build the Universal StarGate Empire

Per REUTERS, Trump just announced “StarGate,” a $500 billion Ai infrastructure investment that will provide the energy sources and infrastructure required to rapidly expand Ai’s reach, as ‘Ai requires enormous computing power, pushing demand for specialized data centers that enable tech companies to link thousands of chips together in clusters.’

StarGate is a 1994 film about the US military’s discovery of an alien interstellar teleportation device, found in Egypt, that leads to a planet with humans resembling ancient Egyptians who worship the god Ra.

REUTERS notes that, ‘The announcement on Trump's second day in office follows the rolling back of former President Joe Biden's executive order on AI, that was intended to reduce the risks artificial intelligence poses to consumers, workers and national security.’

Ai Remains Unregulated as Trump Revokes Biden Order on Ai Safety

Per REUTERS, ‘Biden's order required developers of Ai systems that pose risks to U.S. national security, the economy, public health or safety to share the results of safety tests with the U.S. government, in line with the Defense Production Act, before they were released to the public. Biden's order came as U.S. lawmakers have failed to pass legislation setting guardrails for AI development.’

Technocracy has Arrived

Last week I did a series of interviews with Emerald Robinson, Dr. Lee Merritt, and Mel K to discuss the emerging state of technocracy in America. I was also the bearer of the unfortunate news that transhumanism has arrived, and it is here to stay.

Transhumanism is not a war that any one individual or organization can win. It’s up to us, as fellow human beings and collective humanity, on how we navigate the Broligarch’s and Ai’s subversion of governments, militaries, economies, communities and our bodily autonomy.

Daniel 2: 40-43

Finally, there will be a fourth kingdom, strong as iron—for iron breaks and smashes everything—and as iron breaks things to pieces, so it will crush and break all the others. Just as you saw that the feet and toes were partly of baked clay and partly of iron, so this will be a divided kingdom; yet it will have some of the strength of iron in it, even as you saw iron mixed with clay. As the toes were partly iron and partly clay, so this kingdom will be partly strong and partly brittle. And just as you saw the iron mixed with baked clay, so the people will be a mixture and will not remain united, any more than iron mixes with clay.

