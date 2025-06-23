June 23, 2025: Pfizer experimented on millions of human beings with 12 vaccine candidates, including self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA), which is highly infectious through shedding.

saRNA is also biotech’s foundation for biosynthetic pathogens that can replicate inside the cells of animals, or what we call ‘coronaviruses’. While the FDA is announcing the fast-tracking of saRNA vaccines, billions of people worldwide have already been infected with the weaponized saRNA biotechnology.

"Everything's Been a Lie."

Last week I had the honor of being on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson, to discuss the biopharma-industrial complex’s biotech attack on humanity and how everything we’ve been told about the SARS-2 coronavirus and mRNA has been a lie.

Check out this 3-minute clip.

The saRNA references I speak to in this interview can be found in this article.

You can watch the full interview on LindellTV.com starting at 31:00:00 (31 minutes mark).

https://lindelltv.com/americas-rigged-elections-exposed-in-court/?channel=4722

“It’s All Been Criminal”

In October of 2021, I had an in-depth conversation with Brannon Howse discussing the criminality of the PREP Act, the criminality of the government’s COVID-19 mandates and lockdowns, and the criminal use of mRNA bioweapon injections on American adults and children under the guise of “safe and effective vaccines.”

Take a listen to this 2-minute clip.

You can support and follow Brannon Howse at WorldView TV.

What Do We Do Next?

It’s important that we continue to share and speak the truth about the dangerous use of mRNA and saRNA nanoparticle technology and other dual-use nanotechnologies. Why? Because the US government and HHS have big plans to continue to expand the use of the mRNA nanoparticle technology on all of us.

Whether it’s;

by exposing the problem; we can continue to strengthen resistance to the deployment of gene-editing nanoparticle technologies and develop practical solutions to overcome the damage caused by these harmful biotechnologies.

Thessalonians 2:9-11

Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders. And with all deceit of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.

