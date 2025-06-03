June 3, 2025: We all remember being told that Pfizer’s COVID-19 spike-protein encoded mRNA lipid nanoparticle (LNP) injections;

We now know that all of these statements were lies.

Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ Have the Same Scientific Features and Clinical Outcomes as Self-Amplifying mRNA (saRNA)

Self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) is part of the flagship US government’s dual-use mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology portfolio used to create bioweapons ranging from SARS-CoV-2 to H15N1 and 'mRNA vaccines.'

The COVID-19 mRNA is fortified with pseudouridine, encapsulated in advanced gene-editing nanotechnologies (not basic lipids) that remain in the cells of the body and produce spike proteins for up to months and even years at a time. The mRNA shots cause shedding and new disease-causing ‘variants of concern’ that can infect others. Pfizer’s ‘mRNA’ mimics the same scientific features and clinical outcomes as sa-mRNA because it is sa-RNA

The devastating clinical effects and public health outcomes of Pfizer’s (and Moderna’s) COVID-19 ‘mRNA injections’ mimic those of self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) injections, because saRNA was used in the shots.

Pfizer’s government submitted documents confirm that self-amplifying RNA (sa-mRNA) was used in the COVID-19 clinical trials and under emergency use.

Here’s the Paper Trail