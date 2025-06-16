June 16, 2025: On April 10, 2025, Arcturus Therapeutics announced that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for their self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccine candidate, ARCT-2304, designed for active immunization to protect against the H5N1 flu. This announcement caused many influencers in the health freedom movement to express strong concerns about the shedding of biosynthetic pathogens (aka - ‘variants’) if saRNA was used on the general public ‘to prevent an infectious disease,’ or during a pandemic.

Share

Here’s the thing. saRNA was used on the general public during COVID-19 per Pfizer’s HHS/FDA submitted documents.

BioNTech’s investor relations (IR) presentations confirm these findings, as well as illustrate their dark, anti-human biowarfare plan.