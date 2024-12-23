December 22, 2024: Before I decimate California Governor Gavin Newsom’s H5N1 fraudulent bird flu STATE OF EMERGENCY, I want to mention some positive news… the Financial Times reported today that the Trump administration will be withdrawing the United States from the WHO (World Health Organization) on day one, January 20, 2024, the day of President Trump’s inauguration.

WHO is the Organization Behind Fraudulent Pandemics

The WHO (in collaboration with the CCP and deep state actors) are the cornerstone organization behind the deployment of biosythenetic pathogens that create ‘global pandemics,’ including COVID-19 and the upcoming H5N1 bird flu plandemic.

Image of the WHO's global influenza surveillance labs from the FDA's October 10, 2024 meeting.

These well-orchestrated, global WHO pandemics are not only global attacks on human beings’ health, but are used to manipulate citizens into forfeiting their individual human rights under the guise of “public health safety” and submit themselves to authoritarian, fascist regimes at the state, country and/or global level.

What is a Fraudulent Statement?

According to the archives of US Department of Justice, “A fraudulent statement or representation is an assertion that is known to be untrue and that is made or used with the intent to deceive,” (Id.; 2 E. Devitt, C. Blackmar & K. O'Malley, Federal Jury Practice and Instructions, § 37.08 (1990) and ‘the statements only need to be proven false ‘under a reasonable interpretation.’” (United States v. Adler, 623 F.2d 1287, 1289 (8th Cir. 1980)

US Federal Agencies and Gavin Newsom Are Suspending Constitutional Rights via a Fraudulent H5N1 “STATE OF EMERGENCY”

On December 18, 2024, California Governor signed a fraudulent and unlawful proclamation alleging that the detection of H5N1 bird flu virus in California dairy cows is a STATE OF EMERGENCY.



The fraudulent and unlawful 4-page emergency order can be downloaded here.