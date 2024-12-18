December 18, 2024: Russian papers are reporting today that Ukraine is responsible for the assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radiological, chemical and biodefense programs. However yesterday, Russian media outlets were pointing fingers at US intelligence agencies and deep state democratic leaders for Kirillov’s murder.

Brannon Howse and I discussed the most probable party behind the Russian General’s assassination (and it’s not Ukraine), as well as the fact that my med-legal analysis on the COVID-19 mRNA injections as bioweapons was cited by Kirillov (which has placed my own life in danger).

You can watch the full 28-minute interview on WorldViewTube.

We’ve Officially Driven the Bear into the Arms of the Dragon

The majority of Americans and news outlets are unaware of the gravity of the situation that the United States of America is now in. Putin has been extremely patient in not engaging in a kinetic war with the United States over the NIH-funded SARS-2 pathogen that started the COVID-19 pandemic and the US biowarfare labs in the Ukraine. Russian newspapers, including Sputnik News, are now repeating the global domination narrative of the United States #1 enemy, the People’s Republic of China.

China Will Provide Russia with Weapons in a War Against the US

As early as May 5, 2023, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China issued a press release stating that China will, “make a tangible contribution to a political settlement of the (Ukraine) crisis.”

China’s commitment was a result of Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, and Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, meeting on May 4, 2023, in Gao, India. During the meeting, both parties agreed they would work together to strengthen SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states economies and trade, as well as political and cultural interests.

Per the Chinese Embassy press statement, Qin Gang said that China, “…will stay committed to promoting peace talks, and stand ready to keep communication and coordination with Russia so as to make tangible contributions to a political settlement of the crisis.”

Tangible contributions are physical assets - military assets. In the context of this press statement the political settlement China is referring to is that there will be a one-alliance winner and another alliance loser from this kinetic military conflict. As it stands today, these alliances are the United Stated and Ukraine vs. Russia and China, in other words the United States is about to engage Russia and China in World War 3.

Why is the United States Willing to Start WW3 over the Ukraine?

Mainstream media lied to the American people claiming Russia invaded the Ukraine as an unprovoked power-grab. Russia invaded the Ukraine due to the dozens of U.S. bioweapons labs installed in the Ukraine (beginning in 2005), funded by US NGOs and the US government.

Russia Makes Diplomatic Attempts for Answers in 2022

In 2022, Russia made several diplomatic attempts to have the United States explain the existence of these labs to the U.N. Council. The US denied the existence of their biowarfare program in the Ukraine and refused to appear in front of the U.N. Council claiming that U.S. laws enable the US government, military and private corporations to invent, fund, produce, and stockpile bioweapons under dual-use-of-research funds, as these bioweapons may have therapeutic purposes. (See the Toxic Mosquito Aerosol Release System for example.)

US Claims Immunity under the Biological Weapons Convention

The United States informed Russia that U.S. laws provide the United States with immunity from being prosecuted under the international laws of the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention. This is a blatant lie, and Russia knows it, which is why they are now taking matters into their hands to seek international justice with the cooperation of China.

Note: Not only is the U.S. military and government gaslighting Russia and the United Nations in claiming they have immunity from use of bioweapons on civilian populations, the US intelligence agency has influenced prominent health freedom experts to repeat their lies so that US citizens do not take action against Pfizer or the healthcare agencies for fraudulently promoting a bioweapon as a ‘safe and effective vaccine.’

Up until Russia’s 2022 invasion of the Ukraine, these labs were being used to deploy bioweapons within the Ukraine, across Russian territories and around the globe.

In my opinion, Americans should be grateful that Russia shut down these bioweapon labs. Specifically, the Russians may have shut down the WHO’s next bat pan-beta-coronavirus pandemic (which is probably why the US has now locked and loaded the H5N1 virus for pandemic potential).

According to Kirillov’s 2023 press conferences, leaders of the Democratic Party, specifically, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, are in the middle of the funding, money-laundering and authorization of the use of bioweapons on civilian populations.

Why Is American Fighting Against Russia and for Chinese Communist Policies

Most US government leaders and half of the American population have been supporting a war against one of the top 3 greatest military powers in the world (Russia) in order to protect corrupt democratic leaders and their families from being convicted on global money laundering and international war crimes, specifically the use of biological weapons on civilian adults and children.

It’s important to note, that in December of 2020, US military and intelligence agency officials presented a 550+-page document to Congress on the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), China’s military strategies targeting the United States. The report specifically noted that China’s military is manipulating and suppressing information across “civilian information systems (smart devices, social media platforms, news platforms, computers, etc.), likely including those built by Chinese companies.”

The US policies and mandates adopted by the US during COVID-19, follow those of the CCP, and are based on the belief that individuals do not have unalienable God-given rights.

And now, Russia is siding with China for the power struggle of global government and ideologies, per Sputnik News.

Psalm 23: 4-6

Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord

forever.

