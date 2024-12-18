November 17, 2024: According to Sputnik News, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, 54, head of Russia’s nuclear, chemical and biodefense programs was just assassinated.

Share

Kirillov was fearless in his efforts to expose alleged US biological weapons activities, citing government documents, and the work of US experts, including my med-legal analysis on Pfizer’s mRNA bioweapon injections, product pipeline analysis (providing government-funded prescription therapies for mRNA induced diseases), and government contracts.

“Walker’s statements (Project Veritas) are backed up by those of former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston. She explicitly stated that the U.S. pharmaceutical company’s products, “are, by definition, biological weapons.” In doing so, she refers to the U.S. law, which defines a biological weapon as any biological agent, toxin, or delivery device, the definition of which includes vaccines with mRNA technology.” - Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of Russian Military Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops

You can view Kirillov’s March 2023 briefing here.

Per Sputnik News, General Kirillov made the following globally exposed the followig US biowarfare programs.

“In March 2022, he presented documents claiming Pentagon-funded biolabs in Ukraine were developing biological weapons using bats and birds.

He said these documents showed on Ukraine's population, testing pharmaceuticals, and exporting biological samples to the US for offensive purposes.

In January 2024, he accused senior US officials, including Gina Haspel, Alex Azar, and Anthony Fauci, of obstructing COVID-19 origin investigations.

In September 2023, he labeled the US biolab network a biological threat, citing an illegal lab in California that housed pathogens such as COVID-19, HIV, and hepatitis.

He repeatedly accused the US and Ukraine of violating the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC).”

Lt. General Kirillov Cites Kingston’s Med-Legal Analysis of mRNA Injections as Bioweapons Per 18 USC 175

Kirillov’s specifically cites my analysis of the mRNA injections (vaccines) per 18 USC 175, as well as…

…my analysis of the NIH funded Patent 9539210 for a Vaccine Nanotechnology that states that the vaccine (mRNA) nanotechnology is for the intended delivery of toxic biowarfare molecules into mammal (human) cells.

“..the small molecule is a toxin….the toxin is from a chemical weapon or an agent of biowarfare...” - US Patent 9539210 entitled Vaccine Nanotechnology

To be clear, this NIH-funded Vaccine Nanotechnology patent is for the use of mRNA nanotechnology molecules as chemical weapons and agents of biowarfare.

Pfizer was Financially Motivated to Market Disease-Causing mRNA Injections

My research and analysis regarding both Pfizer’s and the NIH’s financial motives for manufacturing the mRNA bioweapons was noted by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov when he stated;

“This type of vaccine (mRNA Vaccine Nanotechnology) has reportedly been developed with US government funding since 2017; and by the time it became commercially available, it was understood that it could cause co-morbidities and serious complications, such as meningitis, anaphylactic shock, acute myocardial infarction, and stroke. Drugs from Pfizer and Moderna, which have previously been awarded multi-billion dollar government contracts, have also been suggested as a treatment for the adverse effects of vaccination. Such a strategy enables American pharmaceutical companies to profit from the appearance of novel infections to the fullest extent possible.”

Lt. General Kirillov also exposed the deep involvement of President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Bill Gates, and George Soros in the US Military/BioPharma bioweapons industrial complex.

We’ve Officially Driven the Bear into the Arms of the Dragon

The majority of Americans and news outlets are unaware of the gravity of the situation that the United States of America is now in. Putin has been extremely patient in not engaging in a kinetic war with the United States over the NIH-funded SARS-2 pathogen that started the COVID-19 pandemic and the US biowarfare labs in the Ukraine. Russian newspapers, including Sputnik News, are now repeating the global domination narrative of the United States #1 enemy, the People’s Republic of China.

NATO’s and the US involvement in the assassination of the Lieutenant General Kirillov now has Russia conceding that China is the new world leader as America quickly rushes towards our own demise.

It is beyond tragic that early truth tellers who warned the world about the mRNA technology and bioweapon injections while providing strategies to stop the destruction of our citizens and posterity were never given a seat at the table and were aggressively attacked.

Give a gift subscription

Psalm 23: 4-6

Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord

forever.

If You’d Like to Further Support My Work

Buy me a coffee (Ko-fi)

The Kingston Report is reader-supported. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support me and my work.

Contact: I can be contacted via email at patriots@mifight.com