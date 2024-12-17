Originally published on May 8, 2023: According to a May 11, 2022 article from the domestic Russian news agency, RIA Novisti, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov conducted a military investigation of global biological labs and outbreaks, US military operations, US government documents, and private government-corporate contracts; concluded that the foundation, development, and deployment of the United States criminal biological warfare program was primarily orchestrated under President Barack Obama (beginning in Bush Jr. admin when Obama was senator), coordinated by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and funded by George Soros through then Vice President, Joe Biden.

According to General Kirillov, key findings of the Russian Military investigation include;

Following is a Transcript from the May 11, 2022, Ria Novosti Article.

MOSCOW, May 11, 2022 - RIA Novosti. “Joe Biden coordinated the work of the executors of the US military biological program in Ukraine,” said Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The leaders of the Democratic Party are the ideologists (master-minds) of the military-biological activities of the United States in Ukraine," the General said.

According to Kirillov, “at first a legislative base was created to finance research directly from the U.S. Federal budget. To do this, under state guarantees, they attracted funds from NGOs (non-governmental organizations) controlled by the Democratic Party.”

For example, “Former US President, Barack Obama, when a senator entered into partnership agreements with Ukraine in 2005 at the start of the implementation of military biological programs in the country.”

Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton initiated the adoption of the American strategy to counter biological threats and contributed to the legalization of dual-use research.”

Investor George Soros turned out to be “the main sponsor of military biological research in Ukraine and a lobbyist for Big Pharma."

“The current head of the White House, Joe Biden, who served as Vice President under Obama, coordinated the activities of the military biological program and was involved in financial fraud in Ukraine."

“In addition, pharmaceutical companies participate in this scheme, including Pfizer, Moderna and the American Merck, as well as Gilead, a company affiliated with the US military department,” Kirillov explained.

This allows US experts to bypass international safety standards when testing new medicines. Thus, “Western companies are seriously reducing the costs of implementing research programs and gaining significant competitive advantages,” the military concluded.

Earlier, specialists from the Ministry of Defense visited two biological laboratories in Mariupol and found traces of emergency destruction of documents there. According to the agency, a network of more than 30 biological laboratories was formed in Ukraine that worked in the interests of the United States, but everything necessary to continue the military biological program was removed after the start of the Russian special operation. The ministry came to the conclusion that Ukraine has actually become a Pentagon testing ground for the development of biological weapons components and testing of new samples of pharmaceuticals.

