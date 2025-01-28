January 28, 2025: It’s no secret that the World Health Organization (WHO) has been working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and other federal agencies (i.e. the CDC and USAID) to create a pandemic and food shortage using H5N1 for RFK Jr. and President Trump using H5N1.

On October 10, 2024, members of the WHO, FDA, CDC, and the NIH held a 6.5-hour meeting to discuss the current status of the 2024-2025 H5N1 ‘pandemic’ attacking US livestock (chickens and dairy cows), as well as the development of pandemic vaccines for humans. The global pandemic data presented in this 6.5 -hour meeting was provided to HHS by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO’s Global Pandemic Surveillance System

During the 6.5-hour FDA meeting, the CDC’s Dr. Todd Davis presented the WHO’s map of global regions where dairy cattle, poultry and other animals are currently infected with H5N1 (according to the WHO Global Influenza Surveillance & Response System.)

Many parts of the United States are lit up like a Christmas tree (including Florida), due to alleged H5N1 infection in cows and chickens.

The H5N1 Pandemic is a Global Surveillance Effort

The main offices of the WHO influenza surveillance labs are in the United States (2), Russia, China, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia.

The WHO is Conducting H5N1 Cow and Chicken Surveillance out of the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia

WHO animal influenza surveillance labs are also located in Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, France, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Canada, Egypt, Brazil, and the US - including an office at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia!

Trump Shuts Down ALL of WHO’s Communications with the CDC

Yesterday, Nicolas Hulscher, MPH of Courageous Discourses and the Associated Press, broke the news that Trump ordered that the CDC stop collaborating (communicating) with the WHO immediately, delivering a proverbial wrench into the WHO’s H5N1 pandemic plans.

But wait…President Trump didn’t stop there.

Trump Stops USAID from Funding Global Biowarfare ‘Pandemics’

After placing 60 senior career officers from USAID (the US Agency for International Development), REUTERS just reported that, “An internal memo said the new leadership had identified several actions in the agency that ‘appeared to be designed to circumvent the President's Executive Orders and the mandate from the American people’” - in other words, to put America’s and Americans’ public safety and national security in front of global adversaries.

USAID Funded the COVID-19 Global Pandemic Surveillance System through EcoHealth Alliance

In January of 2022, the news broke that USAID provided $130 million in funds to EcoHealth Alliance in 2014 for “identifying the emergence of a pandemic bat coronavirus out of China”.

Check out this 40-second interview clip on the EcoHealth Alliance and DARPA documents released by US Marine, Major Jason Murphy to Project Veritas.

In other words, USAID provided significant funds to the WHO’s global surveillance systems, systems used to create the psyop-fake-news-media campaign for COVID-19. It is reasonable to assume that USAID continued to provide similar funding for the WHO’s 2024-25 H5N1 pandemic-planning surveillance system, until Trump shut it down.

Trump Seems to Be Listening to Real News

Beginning in October of last year, interviews seen on InfoWars with Maria Zeee, USAWatchdog with Greg Hunter, The Absolute Truth with Emerald, WorldViewTube with Brannon Howse, Laura-Lynn Thompson, Kate Dalley, Jim Ferguson, and The Onward Podcast with Brett Hawes, address the ongoing culling of livestock by US federal agencies and global governments under the WHO’s guise of public health protection against H5N1.

In November of 2024, I was asked to provide this Executive Summary on the H5N1 Pandemic and Attack on the US food supply to the MAHA Board.

Maha Kingston Report Nov 24 24 8.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Help Protect Me and My Work

After recently surviving yet another series of attacks in 2025, I realize that the reports and analysis I produce are bar-none with the ability to stand up in a court of law (or Congressional session). Although my work is often used by top government leaders (or copied by influencers), unfortunately, the low-visibility of my name and face (as my work is not often associated with my name) combined with the high-impact of my reports, makes me an extremely vulnerable target.

It took a lot of faith to warn the world in the summer of 2021 that the COVID-19 mRNA injections could only poison, harm and kill, when top experts were rallying to make the mRNA bioweapons a choice and I was labeled as controlled opposition.

While history has spoken for itself in regard to my July 2021 warning that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are bioweapons that will cause catastrophic harm to children, pregnant women, women of childbearing age and all global citizens, I’ve been informed several times that I’m being written out of the history books (in more ways than one).

That being said, the evidence that mRNA is a weapon of mass destruction has been laid out and Americans can organize and rally to put an end to the unlawful, illegal and inhumane use of mRNA technology on global populations.

Even the simple act of not agreeing with the lies about Ai mRNA vaccines is an act of courage and patriotism in today’s world.

Thank you for your support.

2 Timothy 1:7

God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind.

The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS

