November 15, 2024: Yesterday, I appeared on The Absolute Truth with Emerald, to discuss RFK Jr.’s appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the power RFK Jr. will have over the FDA, including drug approvals and vaccine recalls.

Checkout this 4-minute video clip.

We also discussed how Biden’s HHS administration is creating a hyped-up H5N1 pandemic in ‘asymptomatic’ chickens and dairy cows, already alleging that the H5N1 ‘bird flu virus’ is ‘jumping from the animals to humans.

CDC MMWR Meeting on ‘H5N1 Pandemic’ in Animals and Humans

Current CDC H5N1 Guidance

Quarantine Asymptomatic Cows and Treat Workers Who Aren’t Sick

Monkeypox Czar and CDC Director for the Center of Immunization & Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Demetre Dasakalakis, spoke at the CDC’s recent November 7th meeting, issuing updated guidance on the current H5N1 bird flu outbreaks which included quarantining ‘sick cows’ (who have no symptoms) and PPE (masks and gloves) and antivirals for sick dairy cow workers (who have no symptoms).

While H5N1 is stealthily attacking birds, cows, and dairy farm workers around the world and across the US, here’s what Dr. Daskalakis had to say about the H5N1 outbreaks;

“So these were farms with known infected cows…that they didn’t have the awareness that they had any sick cows they were working with, even though they were in environments where sick cows were known." - Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, CDC Director of Immunization, Nov. 7.2024 This is the literal audio recording of what the CDC’s Dr. Demetre Daskalakis stated during the November 7th meeting about H5N1 infected cows and workers.

