HHS is Using H5N1 to Create a Pandemic and Food Shortage for RFK Jr. to Inherit
Biden's HHS administration is creating a hyped-up H5N1 pandemic in ‘asymptomatic’ chickens and dairy cows, already alleging that the H5N1 ‘bird flu virus’ is ‘jumping from the animals to humans.
November 15, 2024: Yesterday, I appeared on The Absolute Truth with Emerald, to discuss RFK Jr.’s appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the power RFK Jr. will have over the FDA, including drug approvals and vaccine recalls.
Checkout this 4-minute video clip.
We also discussed how Biden’s HHS administration is creating a hyped-up H5N1 pandemic in ‘asymptomatic’ chickens and dairy cows, already alleging that the H5N1 ‘bird flu virus’ is ‘jumping from the animals to humans.
CDC MMWR Meeting on ‘H5N1 Pandemic’ in Animals and Humans
Current CDC H5N1 Guidance
Quarantine Asymptomatic Cows and Treat Workers Who Aren’t Sick
Monkeypox Czar and CDC Director for the Center of Immunization & Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Demetre Dasakalakis, spoke at the CDC’s recent November 7th meeting, issuing updated guidance on the current H5N1 bird flu outbreaks which included quarantining ‘sick cows’ (who have no symptoms) and PPE (masks and gloves) and antivirals for sick dairy cow workers (who have no symptoms).
While H5N1 is stealthily attacking birds, cows, and dairy farm workers around the world and across the US, here’s what Dr. Daskalakis had to say about the H5N1 outbreaks;
“So these were farms with known infected cows…that they didn’t have the awareness that they had any sick cows they were working with, even though they were in environments where sick cows were known." - Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, CDC Director of Immunization, Nov. 7.2024
This is the literal audio recording of what the CDC’s Dr. Demetre Daskalakis stated during the November 7th meeting about H5N1 infected cows and workers.
Ephesians 5:11-14
Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them. It is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible—and everything that is illuminated becomes a light.
The Kingston Report. TRUTH WINS.
Proverbs 21:20
The wise store up choice food and olive oil, but fools gulp theirs down.
"Waves of new cases would occur every few months. The absence of an effective vaccine and
near universal lack of immunity would render populations vulnerable to infection.a In this worst
case, tens to hundreds of millions of Americans within the US Homeland would become ill and
deaths would mount into the tens of millions.b Outside the US, critical infrastructure degradation
and economic loss on a global scale would result as approximately a third of the worldwide
population became ill and hundreds of millions died."
/www.dni.gov/files/documents/Newsroom/Reports%20and%20Pubs/2025_Global_Trends_Final_Report.pdf
The above quote is taken from the above link. Global Trends 2025 was WRITTEN 18 years ago!
You will find the quote on page 75 regarding bird flu. So, 18 years ago - bird flu summit this year, along
with gain of function experiments 6 years ago. Talk about coincidences!
Thank you, Karen,
Covid was only a trial run - Pray I'm wrong!!
My God, I’ve had enough of this madness! The outright lies of the tyrannical HHS must stop! These people literally have jobs inventing ways to instill fear in Americans in order to control them. They are being paid by those same Americans’ hard earned tax money! ENOUGH! Time to get rid of those useless jobs! I am in favor of a 50% or more reduction in government jobs and a complete removal of all gain of function research! No contractors either, just stop all of it! Prosecute those who continue this assault on humanity where ever they are hiding!