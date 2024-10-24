October 24, 2025: On October 10, 2024, members of the WHO, FDA, CDC, NIH, ASPR, BARDA, as well as U.S. infectious disease pediatricians, held a 6.5 hour meeting to discuss the current status and further development of vaccines for an emerging 2024-2025 H5N1 global flu pandemic.

The bad news is that the H5N1 pandemic (or other H5 strains) is locked and loaded to be a public health emergency, and vaccines are already being developed and stockpiled. Take a listen to this 2-minute video of Jerry Weir and Dr. Paul Offit from the October 10, 2024, H5N1 pandemic planning meeting.

Share

Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the H5N1 flu has a case fatality rate of 52%.

Now Here’s the Good News…

How can H5N1 become a global pandemic? It can’t. It can cause a ‘panic-pandemic’ but not a highly infectious viral pandemic.

Here's what you need to know.