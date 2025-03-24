COVID-19 created the “Do Your Own Research” movement, leading parents and concerned citizens to question not only the mRNA injections, but all childhood vaccines, and with good reason. The CDC currently recommends more than 70 vaccine doses for children under 18 and that babies be injected with up to 28 vaccines over the course of their first year of life, including the COVID-19 shots. The results have been catastrophic.

ALL Childhood Vaccine-Associated Injuries and Deaths Increased by Nearly 400% in 2021

According to December 2022, CDC VAERS data, all childhood vaccine-associated injuries and deaths increased nearly 400% between 2020 and 2021.

Infant Deaths Increased in 2022 for the First Time in Over 20 Years

2022 was the first year that infant deaths increased in over 20 years. According to the CDC, infant deaths increased by 3%, resulting in more than 20,000 babies dying before the age of 1.

A recent poll shows nearly 1 out of 5 U.S. parents are finally saying “No” to childhood vaccines, including MMR (measles, mumps, rubella).

Image: Shutterstock - WeStock Productions

Recent Polls Shows Nearly 1 out of 5 Parents Have Delayed or Skipped Childhood Vaccines for Their Children