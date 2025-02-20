February 20, 2025: 2022 was the first year that infant deaths increased in over 20 years. According to the CDC, infant deaths increased by 3%, resulting in more than 20,000 babies dying before the age of 1.

More than 13,000 Newborns Die Each Year

These catastrophic numbers remained consistent through the end of 2023. More than half of the deaths were newborns, resulting in the death of over 13,000 babies less than 1-month old during both years. Pfizer's RSV vaccine was recommended by the CDC for pregnant women in the 3rd trimester to protect newborns from birth up to 6 months of age in 2023.

Today’s Top 5 Causes of Infant Deaths Include ‘SIDS and Accidents’

Per the CDC, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is still the #3 cause of death and ‘Accidents’ is the #4 cause of death in formerly healthy newborns and infants.

As of today, diseases of the blood are the #7, #9 and #10 cause of infant deaths (bacterial sepsis, diseases of the circulatory system, and neonatal hemorrhage), while unspecified disease of the respiratory system is #8 (respiratory distress of newborn).

“SOME INFANTS WILL EXPERIENCE DEATH SHORTLY AFTER A VACCINATION BY COINCIDENCE” - The CDC

The current CDC website states:

“Millions of vaccines are given each year to children less than 1 year old in the United States, usually between 2 and 6 months of age. SOME INFANTS WILL EXPERIENCE high fevers, seizures, and sudden infant DEATH syndrome (SIDS) SHORTLY AFTER A VACCINATION BY COINCIDENCE.” - The CDC

The CDC states that these post-vaccination deaths are caused by a ‘medical adverse reaction,’ meaning the death was caused by a vaccine or other medical intervention.

Mathew 18:6-7

“If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea. Woe to the world because of the things that cause people to stumble! Such things must come, but woe to the person through whom they come!”

