February 3, 2025: Last week, The Kingston Report published an article detailing how President Trump stopped the US Agency for International Development (USAID) from funding the WHO's biowarfare programs and pandemic-planning global surveillance system and placed top USAID officials on a leave of absence.

USAID Employees Attempt to Stop Audit in Physical Confrontation

Elon Musk announced this morning that President Trump agreed to permanently close USAID, after USAID employees unsuccessfully attempted to physically stop DOGE engineers from entering D.C. offices at the Ronald Reagan building on Saturday evening. DOGE’s audit confirmed that this US federal agency funded bioweapons research, global pandemic surveillance, and psychological operations (psyops).

“..these EUA injections, not only are all of the campaigns and propaganda a bunch of lies to terrorize people into getting injected…this thing is not a vaccine, there is no benefit to your health when you get injected. The only thing it can do is poison, harm, and kill.” -Karen Kingston, Stew Peters Show, July 28, 2021

USAID Funded SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 PsyOps

An audit conducted by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) confirmed that USAID provided grant money to not only fund the coronavirus bioweapons research out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but also the media psychological operations in spreading false information about the ‘pandemic’ and effective health measures, while silencing experts who came forward with verifiable facts and evidence about the COVID-19 psyop and the extreme danger of the mRNA injections.

PsyOps are government and military operations that use intelligence tactics, communications, cultural sensitivity, and the media to affect the actions and opinions of individuals, groups, and governments in the United States and globally. COVID-19 is arguably the most destructive global psyop deployed on humanity to date. USAID Funded Wuhan Lab through EcoHealth Alliance

News Outlets and Media are the BackBone of Propaganda and PsyOps

In a repost on X, Musk writes, “USAID has been paying media organizations to publish their propaganda,” citing the work of AmericaFirstLegal and post from Mike Benz that USAID was actively instructing media organizations around the world to agree on policies of strategic silence.

Elon Musk also posted on X that USAID “funded bioweapon research, including COVID-19, that killed millions of people.”

Greg Hunter and I discussed USAID’s funding of COVID-19 and EcoHealth Alliance last week during this 75-minute interview. (It’s much more than $53 million) In 2014, USAID provided $130 million in funds to EcoHealth Alliance in 2014 for “identifying the emergence of a pandemic bat coronavirus out of China”.

USAID Funds Grants in Over 50 Nations to Strengthen Global Pandemic Surveillance

On October 30, 2024, USAID announced the STRIDES global program, funding grants and small business loans to “prevent, detect, and respond to the increasing occurrence and severity of epidemics, pandemics, and novel infectious threats.”

It’s important to note that hundreds of millions of chickens would not have been slaughtered under the guise of “H5N1 pandemic prevention” if it wasn’t for the global pandemic surveillance systems funded by the WHO and USAID.

These global surveillance systems are a tremendous threat to our supply of chicken, eggs and milk forcing US ranchers to test chickens and cows for H5N1.

“USAID is a Radical-Left Political Psyop.” - Elon Musk

Musk reposted an X-post from Mike Benz on USAID funding an, “organization with 7 CIA directors on its board to train hundreds of people in censorship training seminars on how best to flag Donald Trump’s tweets for misinformation.”

Musk commented on X that, “USAID is a radical-left political psyop.”

According to the New York Post, Secretary of State Mark Rubio said, “USAID is involved in programs that run counter to what we’re trying to do in our national strategy with that country or with that region — that cannot continue.”

“A Viper’s Nest of Radical Left Marxists”

The New York Post also reported that, “The DOGE team worked through the weekend to audit USAID grants and other spending, with Musk calling the agency ‘a viper’s nest of radical left marxists’ and describing its foreign aid efforts as ‘not an apple with a worm’ but ‘just a ball of worms’.”

Image: Shutterstock

“You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair,” Musk said on an X Spaces livestream this morning.

Democrats are Panicking

In a defensive attack against Elon Musk, Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) made a blatantly false statement this morning in front of USAID headquarters recklessly claiming that USAID was formed by Congress. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) was formed by executive order in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy as a charitable agency for global humanitarian purposes.

Per the New York Post, “Democratic members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee requested ‘an immediate update about the access of USAID’s headquarters, including whether the individuals who accessed the headquarters were authorized to be there and by whom,’ per a letter sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The democrats’ letter claims, “The potential access of sensitive, even classified, files, which may include the personally identifiable information (PII) of Americans working with USAID, and this incident as a whole, raises deep concerns about the protection and safeguarding of matters related to U.S. national security.”

Liz Cheney and AOC Were Funded by USAID

Mike Benz posted on X that USAID funded and launched the political careers of Liz Cheney and AOC.

USAID’s Humanitarian Efforts Will Be Managed by the State Department After DOGE Dismantle’s the Agency

Over the weekend, the USAID government website was taken offline and employees were blocked from accessing their government emails and USAID servers.

CBS News reported that USAID (or what remains of the agency) will be merged into the State Department with significant cuts in the workforce. Trump plans on maintaining some of its humanitarian aid efforts within the State Department.

“Run By a Bunch of Radical Lunatics” - President Trump

In regards to the abrupt shut down of USAID, President Trump commented, “It’s been run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we’re getting them out. USAID, run by radical lunatics, and we’re getting them out.”

Proverbs 24: 1-2

Do not envy the wicked. Do not desire their company, for their hearts plot violence and their lips talk about making trouble.

