Justice Jackson Warns Congress Against Allowing Americans to Challenge Illegal Laws that Foster the U.S. Government’s Corporate-Fascist State
Justice Jackson asserts that the primary objective of Congressional legislation is to protect the power and economic interests of federal agencies and the corporations that they regulate.
July 10, 2024: Per Madeleine Albright’s book Fascism, “A Fascist is someone who claims to speak for a whole nation or group, is utterly unconcerned with the rights of others, and is willing to use violence and whatever other means are necessary to achieve the goals he or she might have.”
When a government takes control of the regulations, policies and doctrine (narrative) of corporate industries and does everything in its power to protect the financial interests of those corporations while silencing dissenting opinions, that is corporate-fascism.
In her bizarre and baffling dissenting opinion on the recent Supreme Court Ruling of Corner Post vs. The Federal Reserve, Justice Jackson says the quiet part out loud - multi-billion dollar corporations and 3-letter federal agencies are running the United States of America and it’s “unfair” (unsafe) to challenge them.
